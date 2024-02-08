Silvaco Expands Sales Channel in Asia – Appoints Vietnam and India Distributors

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silvaco Group, Inc. (“Silvaco”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and design IP, today announced that it has appointed new distributors in Vietnam and India to accelerate business growth in Asia. In Vietnam, FPT Semiconductor JSC (https://fpt-semiconductor.com/) has been appointed as distributor and in India Knowteq Info LLP (http://know-teq.com/) has been appointed as distributor.





“The growing landscape of semiconductor design in Asia presents a compelling prospect for expansion, as our TCAD, EDA and IP solutions continue to gain momentum within the power and advanced semiconductor design communities,” said Ian Chen, Senior Vice President of Revenue, at Silvaco. “Our decision to expand our presence in Asia is driven by a commitment to accelerating our growth and tapping into the immense potential offered by these emerging markets. Driven by our dedication to enabling customer innovation, we look forward to an increased contribution to, and greater benefits from, the vibrant semiconductor ecosystem in Asia.”

About Silvaco Group, Inc.

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and semiconductor design IP, used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at www.silvaco.com.

Contacts

press@silvaco.com