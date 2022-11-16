SilkRoad Technology Announces New Chief Revenue Officer, Brendan Mullins, Veteran in Growth

Mullins will Drive New Growth and Go-To-Market Strategies for the Human Capital Management Business

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SilkRoad Technology, the world-class talent acquisition leader, announced that Brendan Mullins had joined the SilkRoad leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Brendan will oversee the sales team, go-to-market, client acquisition and revenue generation activities to accelerate SilkRoad’s next growth phase within the human capital management market.

Brendan comes to SilkRoad with more than 20 years of experience building strong revenue teams. Most recently, he was the National Vice President of Sales at Doma, where he built a successful sales organization with consistent revenue growth. Brendan has also held sales leadership positions at TriNet and Paychex.

“As the collective market and economy experiences transitional shifts, most organizations are evaluating the composition, deployment and location of roles and the respective skills that are needed to maintain business operations, drive diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and propel their business forward,” said Robert Tsao, Chief Executive Officer of SilkRoad Technology. “I’m excited to welcome Brendan to join our leadership team for our next growth phase as we continue to innovate and deliver new solutions to the market.”

“SilkRoad’s history and legacy in delivering innovative solutions to global enterprise organizations are impressive,” said Brendan Mullins, Chief Revenue Officer of SilkRoad Technology. “I look forward to building on the company’s success and heritage in talent acquisition to scale the business with new revenue and market opportunities.”

SilkRoad is hiring for many roles – for a full listing of their open positions, please visit the SilkRoad career site.

About SilkRoad Technology: Since 2003, SilkRoad has set the standard for talent acquisition innovation with scalable, configurable, branded experiences that attract, retain and align people to their business. SilkRoad delivers personalized experiences for employees to drive engagement across the employment lifecycle, enabling measurable and improved business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.silkroadtechnology.com.

