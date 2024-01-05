Silicon Valley’s Westly Foundation Names Eight Finalists for the 2024 Westly Prize for Young Social Innovators

**ADVANCE INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE WITH FOUNDERS OR INNOVATORS**

The Westly Prize honors talent, creativity, and the daring humanitarian spirit of early-stage innovators combating persistent community and global challenges. This year’s finalists are tackling such problems as addressing the 3.5 billion people globally who still lack cell service; minimizing high maternal mortality rates that disproportionately impact Black women in the United States; and eradicating drug-related deaths on college campuses nationally.

The 2024 Westly Prize finalists and their corresponding innovations follow:

Arpad Kovesdy & Mateo Abascal | Beamlink revolutionizes internet access worldwide at a 99% cost reduction with its lunchbox sized cell towers, impacting safety, education, healthcare, and equity outcomes in disaster zones and internet-deprived communities.

Ijeoma Uche & Mercy Oladipo | Birth By Us, an innovative digital platform, bridges gaps in maternal health by addressing disparities faced by American Black women who are 3-4 times more likely than their white peers.

Jason Lin, Scott Hickmann, & Schwinn Saereesitthipitak | Mida: 100+ Languages to Polished English transforms the way non-native English speakers communicate utilizing a custom version of OpenAI Whisper for transcription and an ensemble of learning language models.

Esin Gumustekin | Brain Exercise Initiative (BEI) delivers a unique approach to Alzheimer’s care, rooted in proven cognitive stimulation methods, that is executed across 80 universities internationally.

Gabriel Reyes | FLi Sci addresses the accessibility gap for low-income high school students of color aspiring to enter science graduate programs through a high-touch, transformative two-year experience.

Madeline Hilliard & Madison Minear | Team Awareness Combating Overdose (TACO) Inc., founded by former University of Southern California (USC) students during the pandemic as drug-related deaths plagued their campus, now operates as a national nonprofit dedicated to eliminating accidental overdose deaths among college students.

Karly Hou | Wave Learning Festival addresses systemic inequities in education through their live, no-cost, interactive, peer-learning platform serving 20k+ students across 600 schools and organizations.

Saanvi Arora & Ayaan Moledina | Acknowledging the absence of youth decision-making power, the Youth Power Project is reshaping the landscape of public policy engagement by empowering young people to actively participate in local, state, and federal policymaking.

