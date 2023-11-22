Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) Has Been Selected to Sell the Tangible Assets of Olive AI, the Largest Venture-funded Company in Ohio History, in Two Global Online Auctions

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Olive AI, a healthcare automation company in the Health Tech space, raised over 840 million dollars and was valued at 4 billion dollars. Silicon Valley Disposition will be conducting two global online auctions consisting of approximately 600 lots.









This sale is an unprecedented offering and one of the first-of-its-kind in the Artificial Intelligence space. “The sale will attract a global audience and there will be spirited, competitive bidding on every LOT,” stated John Carroll, President of Silicon Valley Disposition.

The auction features over 400 Laptops from Apple & Lenovo (many New-in-Box); (96) Apple Thunderbolts; Servers, Switches, Routers; Projectors, and Interactive Displays; High-End Office Furniture: including (10) Conference Rooms, and (12) Privacy Booths; Full Cafeteria; and Full Gym. The Olive AI facility totals over 30,000 Square Feet and consists of all Late-Model Assets.

The first online auction is scheduled for November 27th–29th, 2023; the second auction is scheduled for November 29th–30th, 2023. Please visit svdisposition.com for more sale details.

https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/501423/olive-ai

https://svdisposition.com/auction-detail?id=584

https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/503485/olive-ai–2

https://svdisposition.com/auction-detail?id=588

ABOUT SVD

Founded in 2010, Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) is a global leader in Asset Management and Repurposing solutions. Headquartered in Burlingame, CA, SVD also has offices in Austin, TX, Connecticut, and South Carolina. Focused on innovation, SVD provides a proprietary Asset Management and Repurposing solution: Strategic Asset Manager (SAM). SAM is leveraged by some of the largest companies in the world. The SVD Management Team has decades of experience and knowledge in dozens of industries and hundreds of asset classes. The Team has been involved in and has successfully executed thousands of disposition projects all over the world.

