Silicon Creations Reaches Milestone of 10 Million Wafers in Production with TSMC

This marks the latest achievement in two decades of innovation and collaboration between the companies

This achievement – which includes designs from 180nm through 3nm nodes – underscores the breadth and impact of Silicon Creations’ contributions to the semiconductor industry. There are now approximately 10 billion chips with Silicon Creations IP manufactured on TSMC’s industry leading processes worldwide.

“We and our customers share a longstanding trust in delivering critical high-volume products. Since 2010, Silicon Creations has supported thousands of tape-outs of TSMC-customer SoCs, showcasing our reliability in powering a diverse range of global technologies and applications,” said Randy Caplan, Co-founder of Silicon Creations.

Silicon Creations’ IP has been included in more than 1,500 mass production tape-outs with TSMC, further demonstrating the scale and success of their collaboration. This partnership has deepened significantly over the past two decades, especially since the introduction of TSMC’s FinFET process nodes.

“Silicon Creations has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and quality, making significant contributions to the growth of TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem and customer design success,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Together, we have delivered high quality, proven solutions that meet the growing demands of the industry, and we look forward to continuing our joint efforts in helping customers quickly and reliably launch their semiconductor innovation to the market.”

In October 2023, TSMC honored Silicon Creations with their seventh consecutive OIP Partner of the Year Award for Analog/Mixed-Signal IP, recognizing the company’s pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement.

Silicon Creations’ technology is in production across a wide range of process technologies, from 180nm through 3nm, with 2nm IP under development. The company’s commitment to customer success is evidenced by an outstanding track record of working first silicon to mass production in customer designs.

Silicon Creations provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing PLLs, SerDes, and high-speed differential I/Os. Founded in 2006 and self-funded, Silicon Creations has development centers in Atlanta, USA, and Krakow, Poland, with worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.

