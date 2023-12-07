SiLC’s Eyeonic Vision Sensor Achieves Over 2km Detection Range, Empowering Advanced Perimeter Security Applications

In Collaboration with High Point Aerotechnologies, SiLC’s Sensor to Enhance Counter-Uncrewed Autonomous Systems (C-UAS)

MONROVIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiLC Technologies, Inc. (SiLC), a leader in the development of integrated single-chip FMCW LiDAR solutions, today announced a significant breakthrough in machine vision technology. The company’s Eyeonic Vision Sensor now boasts a detection range exceeding 2 kilometers, setting a new industry standard. This advancement not only doubles SiLC’s previous record but also surpasses the capabilities of any existing LiDAR system in the market. The extended range and precision of the Eyeonic Vision Sensor are pivotal in applications such as uncrewed autonomous system (UAS) detection and discrimination, a field where SiLC collaborates closely with High Point Aerotechnologies (HPA).









Dr. Jeff Maas, CTO of High Point Aerotechnologies, commented, “SiLC has made tremendous strides in advancing LiDAR technology for perimeter security and drone detection. Their investments in extending range, polarimetry, waveform control, and optical signal processing for the Eyeonic Vision Sensor endeavors to enhance target differentiation of ambiguous targets in clutter-limited environments. This LiDAR technology is a crucial complement to radar and visible/infrared camera sensors.”

Dr. Mehdi Asghari, CEO of SiLC Technologies, added, “Our latest achievement with the Eyeonic Vision Sensor is not just about setting new records; it’s about enabling practical, real-world applications that require the highest levels of precision and reliability. Our collaboration with HPA to incorporate LiDAR into their Counter-UAS systems is a testament to the versatility and impact of our technology.”

SiLC’s Eyeonic Vision Sensor, featuring an advanced FMCW LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC), is a cornerstone of the company’s innovative approach to machine vision. Its capabilities are crucial for applications requiring advanced warning and detailed environmental understanding, such as in perimeter security and drone detection.

CES 2024 – Las Vegas

Next month at CES 2024, SiLC will demonstrate the Eyeonic Vision Sensor’s industry-leading range and precision capabilities from January 9-12 in Las Vegas. Please contact SiLC at contact@SiLC.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

To learn more please visit www.silc.com.

About High Point Aerotechnologies

High Point Aerotechnologies is a global leader in counter-uncrewed autonomous systems (CUxS / CUAS) solution development across air, land, and maritime domains. Its innovative physical solutions and DefenseOS open architecture software environment enable operations at machine speed to detect, identify, track, and defeat UAS and other conventional and autonomous threats. High Point offers an array of integrated, interoperable solutions to provide fixed, mobile, and distributed C-UAS capabilities for civilian, military, and critical infrastructure clients. Formed through the merger of Black Sage Technologies and Liteye Systems, High Point has active C-UAS solution deployments in more than 15 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.highpointaerotech.com.

About SiLC Technologies

On a mission to enable machines to see like humans, SiLC Technologies is bringing forth its deep expertise in silicon photonics to advance market deployment of FMCW LiDAR solutions. The company’s breakthrough 4D+ Eyeonic Chip integrates all photonics functions needed to enable a coherent vision sensor, offering a tiny footprint while addressing the need for low cost and low power. SiLC’s innovations are targeted to robotics, autonomous vehicles, biometrics, security, industrial automation and other leading markets.

SiLC was founded in 2018 by silicon photonics industry veterans with decades of commercial product development and manufacturing experience. SiLC’s 4D LiDAR chip has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as ideally positioned to disrupt the global LiDAR market and the company has been named a Cool Vendor in Silicon Photonics by Gartner. Investors in SiLC include Dell Technology Capital, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, FLUXUNIT – ams OSRAM Ventures, UMC Capital, Alter Ventures and Epson.

For more information, visit www.silc.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

