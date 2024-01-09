SiLC Technologies Unveils the Eyeonic Vision System Mini: A Leap in Precision LiDAR Technology

New AI Machine Vision System Offers Unmatched Sub-Millimeter Resolution in a Significantly Reduced Size

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiLC Technologies, Inc. (SiLC), the leading developer of integrated single-chip FMCW LiDAR solutions, today announced the launch of the Eyeonic™ Vision System Mini (Eyeonic Mini), a groundbreaking advancement in LiDAR technology. This innovative system, integrating a full multi-channel FMCW LiDAR on a single silicon photonics chip and an integrated FMCW LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC), sets a new industry benchmark in precision.









Utilizing the industry’s first purpose-built digital LiDAR processor SoC, the iND83301 (“Surya”) developed by indie Semiconductor, the Eyeonic Mini achieves an unprecedented level of detail, delivering an order of magnitude greater precision than existing technologies while being one-third the size of last year’s pioneering model. This latest innovation builds upon the success of SiLC’s first commercial FMCW LiDAR system, the Eyeonic Vision System, founded on an integrated silicon photonics chip and designed specifically for machine vision applications.

SiLC’s Eyeonic Vision Chip, central to the system, amalgamates all essential photonics functions into a coherent vision sensor, delivering a compact solution that meets the demands for performance, affordability and low-power consumption. The system’s exceptional accuracy is driven by a 4-channel FMCW LiDAR chip, complemented by indie’s innovative Surya SoC, and equips robots with sub-millimeter depth precision from distances exceeding 10 meters.

This level of precision opens new doors in automation, particularly in warehouse logistics and AI machine vision applications. For instance, AI-driven palletizing robots equipped with the Eyeonic Mini can fully view and interact with pallets, optimizing package placement and loading onto trucks with efficiency and safety. In the context of the U.S., with its over 13 million commercial trucks, this technology promises to revolutionize warehouse operations and the broader trucking industry, significantly boosting efficiency in loading and unloading processes.

Giving robots the intelligence to see, move, touch, think and learn, Dexterity is working on incorporating SiLC technology into their robot autonomy platform. “At Dexterity, we focus on AI, machine learning and robotic intelligence to make warehouses more productive, efficient and safe,” remarked CEO Samir Menon. “We are excited to partner with SiLC to unlock LiDAR for the robotics and logistics markets. Their technology is a revolution in depth sensing and will enable easier and faster adoption of warehouse automation and robotic truck load and unload.”

“Our FMCW LiDAR platform aims to enable a highly versatile and scalable platform to address the needs of many applications,” added Dr. Mehdi Asghari, CEO of SiLC Technologies. “At CES this year, we’re demonstrating our long-range vision capabilities of over two kilometers. With the Eyeonic Mini we’re showcasing our high precision at shorter distances. Our FMCW LiDAR solutions, at short or long distances, bring superior vision to machines to truly enable the next generation of AI-based automation.”

“The Eyeonic Mini represents the next evolution of our close collaboration with SiLC. The combination of our two unique technologies has created an industry-leading solution in performance, size, cost, and power,” said Chet Babla, SVP Strategic Marketing at indie Semiconductor. “This creates a strong foundation for our partnership to grow and address multiple markets, including industrial automation and automotive.”

For machines to be capable of truly augmenting our lives, their vision solution must be powerful, compact, scalable, and unaffected by complex, unpredictable environments and conditions, including interference from other systems. It must provide motion, velocity, polarization, and precision – prerequisites which exclude existing, time-of-flight-based solutions and instead point to FMCW as the needed platform. FMCW technology enables a new generation of imaging solutions that can directly capture images for AI machine vision, factory robots, home security, autonomous vehicles, and perimeter security applications.

CES 2024 – Las Vegas

This week in Las Vegas, SiLC is demonstrating the new Eyeonic Mini and showcasing its industry-leading performance. From January 9-12 at the Westgate Hotel, SiLC is hosting private demos and meetings. Please connect with SiLC at contact@SiLC.com for more information or to schedule an appointment. To learn more, please visit www.silc.com.

About SiLC Technologies

On a mission to enable machines to see like humans, SiLC Technologies is bringing forth its deep expertise in silicon photonics to advance market deployment of FMCW LiDAR solutions. The company’s breakthrough 4D+ Eyeonic Chip integrates all photonics functions needed to enable a coherent vision sensor, offering a tiny footprint while addressing the need for low cost and low power. SiLC’s innovations are targeted to robotics, autonomous vehicles, biometrics, security, industrial automation and other leading markets.

SiLC was founded in 2018 by silicon photonics industry veterans with decades of commercial product development and manufacturing experience. SiLC’s 4D LiDAR chip has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as ideally positioned to disrupt the global LiDAR market and the company has been named a Cool Vendor in Silicon Photonics by Gartner. Investors in SiLC include Dell Technology Capital, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, FLUXUNIT – ams OSRAM Ventures, UMC Capital, Alter Ventures and Epson.

For more information, visit www.silc.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

About Dexterity:

Dexterity helps people thrive and grow by freeing them to do work that humans do best. For warehouse robotics, we focus on AI, machine learning, and platform-based robotic intelligence to make warehouses more productive, efficient, and safe.

Dexterity is dedicated to smooth, non-disruptive transitions. We believe in the power of robotics to radically transform the world around us and make work more purposeful. Through continuous innovation in robotic automation, we apply our experience and skills to solve persistent challenges in the logistics industry.

For more information, visit www.dexterity.ai.

Contacts

Christian Brantley, APR



Lages & Associates, Inc.



(949) 453-8080



christian@lages.com