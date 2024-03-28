Home Business Wire Sila Moses Lake Manager Rosendo Alvarado to Speak at Big Bend Community...
Sila Moses Lake Manager Rosendo Alvarado to Speak at Big Bend Community College Building the Future Energy Workforce Event

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sila, a next-generation battery materials company, is proud to announce its Moses Lake Plant Manager, Rosendo Alvarado, will be attending and speaking at Big Bend Community College’s Building the Future Energy Workforce event on April 11. Over a decade ago, Sila began its journey to engineer next-generation battery materials powerful enough to advance the clean energy future. Since then, Sila has been the first to bring next-generation anode materials to market with the launch of WHOOP 4.0 in 2021, and the first next-generation materials manufacturer to sign a supply agreement with an auto manufacturer, Mercedes Benz, as well as Panasonic Energy. Sila also recently announced its new workforce development plans through a first-of-its-kind education program and partnerships with Big Bend Community College and Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center.


Who: Rosendo Alvarado, Sila Moses Lake Plant Manager

What: Sila Moses Lake Plant Manager Rosendo Alvarado will join workforce and economic development experts as well as other state legislators in speaking at Big Bend Community College’s Building the Future Energy Workforce event. Rosendo will touch on growing up in Moses Lake, his career journey in agriculture and manufacturing, as well as Sila’s newest workforce development plans through its education program.

Where: Big Bend Community College; 7611 Bolling Street NE, Moses Lake, WA 98837

When: Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 9:00am – 3:00pm PT

Registration: Invitation – must register to attend

About Sila

Founded in 2011, Sila is a next-generation battery materials company with the mission to power the world’s transition to clean energy. Sila shipped the world’s first commercially available silicon anode for lithium-ion batteries in 2021. Sila’s Titan Silicon anode materials drive battery performance enhancements in consumer electronics devices and will also power electric vehicles like an upcoming version of the electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Sila is also partnering with Panasonic Energy to help power unmatched EV performance. Committed to American leadership in clean energy production, Sila is scaling its technology at its manufacturing facility in Moses Lake, Washington. Major financial investors include 8VC, Bessemer Venture Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Coatue, In-Q-Tel, Matrix Partners, and Sutter Hill Ventures.

Contacts

SutherlandGold Group for Sila

Email: sila@sutherlandgold.com
Website: silanano.com

