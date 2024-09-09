Sila and Local Officials to Discuss Moses Lake Plant Progress and Impact With Clean & Prosperous Institute

MOSES LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join Sila on September 18 at its first mass-scale manufacturing plant, Sila Moses Lake, to explore the company’s latest advancements, learn about the impact of their local workforce development initiatives with Big Bend Community College, and take a guided tour of the plant. Over a decade ago, Sila began its journey to engineer next-generation battery materials powerful enough to advance the clean energy future. Since then, Sila has been the first to bring next-generation anode materials to market with the launch of WHOOP 4.0 in 2021, and the first next-generation materials manufacturer to sign a supply agreement with an auto manufacturer, Mercedes Benz. Last year, Sila launched its nano-composite silicon anode, Titan Silicon™, engineered for mass scale, signed a commercial agreement with Panasonic Energy, and broke ground on its Moses Lake facility, where production is slated to begin in late 2025.





Who:



Rosendo Alvarado, Moses Lake Plant Manager, Sila



Maik Duwensee, Director of Engineering, Sila



Sarah Thompson Tweedy, President, Big Bend Community College



Brant Mayo, Executive Director, Grant County Economic Development Council



Richard Hanover, Director of Business Development, Port of Moses Lake

What: Sila’s production leadership and local officials will meet with the Clean & Prosperous Institute (CPI) to share the company’s progress in scaling up and its impact on the community through local workforce development programs. The event will commence with lunch and a presentation from Sila, followed by a plant tour and a brief Q&A.

Where: Sila Moses Lake: 3741 Rd N NE, Moses Lake, WA 98837

When: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 1-3 pm

Registration: Email sila@sutherlandgold.com by Sept 15, 2024

About Sila



Founded in 2011, Sila is a next-generation battery materials company with the mission to power the world’s transition to clean energy. Sila shipped the world’s first commercially available silicon anode for lithium-ion batteries in 2021. Sila’s materials drive battery performance enhancements in consumer electronics devices and will power electric vehicles starting with the Mercedes-Benz G-Class series. Committed to American leadership in clean energy production, Sila is scaling its technology at its manufacturing facility in Moses Lake, Washington. Major investors include 8VC, Bessemer Venture Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Coatue, In-Q-Tel, Matrix Partners, Sutter Hill Ventures, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

Contact: SutherlandGold Group for Sila



Phone: 206-960-5927



Email: sila@sutherlandgold.com

Website: silanano.com