Sikich CEO Chris Geier Wins Two Gold Globee® Leadership Honors in 16th Annual Golden Bridge Awards®

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#globeeawards—Sikich, a global technology-enabled professional services company, today announced that CEO Chris Geier has won the Gold Globee® Award for Executive Achievement of the Year (Financial) and the Gold Globee® Award for Maverick of the Year (Business Services) as part of the 16th annual Golden Bridge Awards®. These awards celebrate the achievements of leaders, executives and management teams behind the year’s most outstanding initiatives and achievements across various industries around the world.









Geier was recognized for his leadership role in brokering a minority growth investment of $250 million from Bain Capital. This investment positions Sikich to leverage Bain Capital’s deep resources while accelerating continued and aggressive growth, enhancing operational excellence and cementing the company’s leadership position in an industry undergoing rapid consolidation.

“I am honored to be recognized in the 16th Annual Golden Bridge Awards among an impressive group of business leaders from around the globe,” said Sikich CEO Chris Geier. “However, this award is truly a reflection of the incredible team that surrounds me. It’s their tireless efforts that were crucial in closing this deal. Those efforts are representative of the dedication, creativity and hard work I see around the entire Sikich organization, making this company what it is today. I’m incredibly grateful to have every one of these team members by my side.”

The Golden Bridge Awards® are an annual industry and peers’ recognition program honoring the best companies and individuals in every major industry from around the globe. The awards highlight outstanding organizations, products and people who have made significant contributions and set new standards of excellence.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the Golden Bridge Awards for your remarkable innovations and outstanding business achievements,” said San Madan, president, Globee Awards. “Your dedication to excellence and groundbreaking contributions are setting new standards and inspiring others across the globe.”

Over 1,100 judges from around the world, representing a diverse array of industry experts, applied for the judging process. The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world’s premier business awards program, honoring achievements and recognitions in business and innovation. The awards highlight companies and individuals who are making a positive impact in their respective industries.

About Sikich

Sikich is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,900 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

Sikich currently practices in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Professional Code of Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Sikich CPA LLC is a licensed CPA firm that provides audit and attest services to its clients. Sikich LLC has a contractual arrangement with Sikich CPA LLC under which Sikich LLC provides Sikich CPA LLC with professional and support personnel and other services to support Sikich CPA LLC’s performance of its professional services, and Sikich CPA LLC shares certain client information with Sikich LLC with respect to the provision of such services.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in 10 programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com. Follow us on Twitter: @globeeawards #globeeawards #innovation #goldenbridgeawards

