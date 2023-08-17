SIGNiX Introduces Compliance Lock™: Elevating Digital Signature Verification and Regulatory Assurance

Shaping the Future of Digital Compliance Monitoring for Financial Firms

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ComplianceMatters–SIGNiX, a leading provider of secure and compliant digital signature solutions, launched Compliance Lock, a cutting-edge tool to assist broker-dealers and RIAs in preventing fraud by monitoring and ensuring the authenticity of digital signatures, and bolstering compliance measures. In today’s digital landscape, broker-dealers and financial advisors stand at the crossroads of technological innovation and regulatory oversight, and Compliance Lock helps them eliminate potential forgeries that could lead to fraudulent activities.





Compliance Lock offers wealth management firms a strategic advantage:

1. Proactive Risk Management: Compliance Lock enables firms to stay ahead of potential pitfalls associated with forgery and misconduct, effectively mitigating emerging threats.

2. Consistent Regulatory Compliance: By leveraging Compliance Lock, broker-dealers and RIAs can avoid hefty fines stemming from lack of oversight in digital signature discrepancies, aligning their operations with rigorous regulatory standards.

3. Trust and Reputation: In an industry where trust is paramount, Compliance Lock sends a strong message to clients about a firm’s commitment to security and customer protection.

“We know that compliance, security, and reputation are paramount for broker-dealers,” said Jay Jumper, CEO of SIGNiX. “We developed Compliance Lock as a direct response to the evolving challenges posed by potential electronic signature vulnerabilities. Our mission is to empower broker-dealers and RIAs with the tools they need to combat emerging threats and avoid costly fines and damaged reputations. Built on our patented digital signature technology, Compliance Lock is an essential component of supervisory systems for digital signature transactions and ensure compliance with industry regulations.”

Compliance Lock offers several key features that set it apart from other e-signature verification solutions.

Compliance Lock scans the detailed audit trails that meticulously record every step of the signing process. This review of the audit trails identifies transactions with red flags and is instrumental in helping firms align with regulatory standards, including FINRA Rule 3110 that was specifically referenced in Regulatory Notice 22-18.

Additionally, Compliance Lock integrates seamlessly with existing systems, allowing for smooth and effortless implementation. The user-friendly interface ensures that broker-dealers and RIAs can navigate the system with ease, maximizing efficiency and productivity.

To further enhance security, Compliance Lock includes multi-factor authentication options. Users can choose from various authentication methods such as passwords, biometrics, and one-time PINs, ensuring that only authorized individuals can access and sign documents.

Industry experts have lauded SIGNiX’s Compliance Lock technology. Marc Butler, an esteemed industry expert emphasized, “Compliance Lock is a game-changer. Beyond being a strategic choice, it represents an industry imperative. The clear emphasis is on enhancing supervisory frameworks, asserting the authenticity of digital signatures, and reinforcing a firm’s promise to its clientele.”

SIGNiX is a premier provider of secure and compliant digital signature and remote online notarization solutions. SIGNiX’s innovative products and services enable organizations of all types to streamline their signing processes while maintaining the highest level of security and compliance. Compliance Lock is recognized as a WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Awards Finalist in the area of Compliance Technology. For more information about Compliance Lock and all of SIGNiX’s solutions, visit www.signix.com.

