Signifier Medical Technologies Announces Partnership with Sunrise, the company revolutionizing home sleep testing for sleep apnea diagnosis

BOSTON & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Signifier Medical Technologies LLC (“Signifier” or the “Company”), a Boston-based medical technology company, is proud to announce its partnership with Sunrise, a health tech company that offers a quick and easy way to help in the diagnosis of sleep apnea from home. This collaboration combines Sunrise’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions and the innovative technologies of daytime sleep apnea therapy, eXciteOSA, to improve patient care through more efficient diagnostics and treatments.

Founded in 2015, Sunrise aims to democratize access to care for sleep apnea syndrome by bringing clinical quality directly into the patient’s home. Its artificial intelligence-powered technology analyses a new signal on the human body, mandibular jaw movements, and other standard apnea signals, from a single sensor simply placed on the chin.

“ We are excited to partner with Signifier Medical Technologies, starting with the UK market, and offer our innovative home sleep test to more patients suffering from OSA,” said Laurent Martinot, CEO of Sunrise.

The integrated solutions of Sunrise’s customized personal home sleep testing and Signifier Medical’s patient management portal will enable healthcare providers to gather comprehensive data on their patients’ day-to-day clinical experiences while providing tools for them to understand the unique needs of each individual better and optimize patient outcomes. With a common goal of improving patients’ lives through better sleep, Signifier Medical and Sunrise hope to create a future where better healthcare is available for all.

Akhil Tripathi, Signifier’s co-founder, and CEO, said, “ We look forward to offering this innovative home sleep test to provide millions of patients suffering from OSA with easier access to diagnostics and personalized treatment.”

About Signifier Medical Technologies

Signifier is a pioneer in addressing the root causes of sleep-disordered breathing. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing innovative and non-invasive solutions to help people breathe normally and naturally all night – without needing to use a wearable medical device or a surgical implant. Founded in 2015, Signifier is at the forefront of sleep therapy, with a mission to develop therapies to improve population health, increase the quality of patients’ healthcare experience, and generate healthcare savings. Signifier has offices in London (UK) and Needham (Massachusetts, USA).

About eXciteOSA

eXciteOSA is a revolutionary daytime therapy for sleep-disordered breathing. Clinically proven to target a common root cause of OSA, eXciteOSA uses neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) to “exercise” the upper airway muscles, working the intrinsic and extrinsic tongue muscles to improve endurance and prevent airway collapse during sleep. Unlike other devices used while patients sleep, eXciteOSA is the first commercially available device used while awake.

Signifier is dedicated to engaging with the sleep research community to produce high-quality evidence from rigorous clinical trials. Randomized trials are in progress to understand the potential placebo effect (NCT04974515), the impact of therapy relative to usual care without treatment (NCT05183009; NCT05252156), and the impact of therapy amongst those with moderate OSA (NCT05252156).

For more information, please visit www.signifiermedical.com or www.exciteosa.com.

