SigmaSense Announces Technology Licensing and Co-development with NXP Semiconductors to Meet the Heightened Demands of Future Sensing Systems

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DisplayWeek–SigmaSense today announced a license and co-development with NXP® Semiconductors to lead in the transition from traditional touch interfaces to multi-dimensional sensing capable of revolutionizing user experiences. SigmaSense has licensed technology to NXP, and the companies will collaborate on high-performance sensing products for specific applications with demands for faster, more robust, fully immersive software-defined experiences.





“The next generation of smart devices and applications are demanding data for enhanced functionality that requires an entirely new software-programmable approach to sensing,” said Lars Reger, CTO, NXP Semiconductors. “SigmaSense created a breakthrough in sensing technology with an innovative approach that makes exciting new product designs possible. We are thrilled to team with SigmaSense to productize a new era of NXP solutions.”

“NXP’s prowess in highly dependable products and deep expertise in high-volume semiconductor design combined with SigmaSense technology will accelerate game-changing sensing products,” said Rick Seger, CEO, SigmaSense. “Our co-development with NXP marks the transition to a universe of new data-centric design options driven by software-defined sensing.”

SigmaSense innovations make it possible to extract vastly more data from the physical world for a wide range of products and systems. Multi-dimensional sensing works through many different surfaces, shapes, and materials, enabling previously impossible designs. With the invention of measuring current direct-to-digital, SigmaSense delivers low-voltage, frequency domain sensing, an industry first. Fast, continuous, high-fidelity data capture with intelligent digital signal processing moves analog challenges to the digital domain, where design flexibility can deliver orders of magnitude improvement. SigmaSense is changing system designs from foldable displays to EV batteries.

About SigmaSense

SigmaSense invented a foundational technology that transforms the interactions between digital systems and the physical world, ushering in a new era of radically enhanced digital sensing. SigmaSense software-defined sensing achieves breakthrough levels of speed, accuracy, resolution, and noise immunity previously deemed impossible for sensing systems. Sensing through the noise, SigmaSense products increase the depth and quantity of data that can be captured from the physical world to enable exciting new experiences in a wide range of devices including mobile, automotive, battery sensing, digital signage, wearables, and all sizes of IoT touch displays. SigmaSense is funded by strategic investors, including NXP, Foxconn, LG-MRI, E ink, Corning, and GIS. SigmaSense is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Boise, Idaho and Taipei, Taiwan.

Copyright 2023 ©

SigmaSense, the SigmaSense logo, and other designated brands included herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of SigmaSense in the United States and other countries. All other brand and product names are trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Contacts

lprosser@sigmasense.com

M. 408-500-5410