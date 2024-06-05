Sigma Named 2024 Snowflake AI Data Cloud Product Business Intelligence Partner of the Year for the Second Year in a Row

Sigma is recognized for its achievements in helping joint customers democratize data insights

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, that it has been named the Snowflake AI Data Cloud Product Business Intelligence Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. The accolade comes on the heels of Sigma’s launch of two Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace.





Sigma was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers align around a common language to iterate and build data products faster. Sigma provides accessible, scalable, collaborative tools and features that enable business users to immediately explore, analyze, develop and present timely insights faster and more easily with dynamic, real-time access to the AI Data Cloud.

“Sigma and Snowflake enable enterprises to realize the potential of the AI Data Cloud. Together, we go beyond BI to enable data to be used enterprise-wide, from data science to departmental business users, from analysis to building data applications. We’re honored to receive this prestigious recognition because it’s a testament to how we innovate to make data the center of decision making for Enterprise,” said Mike Palmer, Sigma CEO. “We’re continuously looking for ways to enhance the integration between Snowflake and Sigma, ensuring our joint customers like DoorDash and Conagra have the advanced tools they need to thrive in a data-centric world.”

“Sigma’s recognition as Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud Product Business Intelligence Partner of the Year for the second year in a row further validates the value they deliver to the AI Data Cloud ecosystem, and speaks to our shared mission of empowering organizations to unlock their data for business value,” said Tyler Prince, SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake. “We look forward to continuing to build our partnership and deepening our integration with Sigma and are focused on the next generation of innovation.”

Sigma is a Double Black Diamond Partner for Snowflake’s Data Cloud Summit 2024, June 3-6 in San Francisco, and will be exhibiting at Booth #1519 for daily theater sessions featuring data-confident customers, new product launches, and hands-on training. Sigma will also host several featured sessions at the event, including customers REI, Marathon Oil, PrismHR, and CarVal, as well as educational sessions on Sigma’s capabilities with Snowflake, including Sigma’s latest AI Forecasting functionality for Snowflake customers. To learn more, visit https://www.sigmacomputing.com/events/snowflake-summit-2024.

Learn more about Sigma and Snowflake here. Be sure to check out the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma redefines business intelligence by enabling instant, in-depth data analysis on billions of records through an intuitive spreadsheet interface. Its write-back capability and comprehensive support system accelerate organizational growth and innovation.

Contacts

press@sigmacomputing.com