Sigma Computing Ranks No. 88 on Fast Company’s Fourth Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma Computing (“Sigma”), the fast, intuitive-to-use alternative to traditional business intelligence (BI), today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Sigma came in at No. 88 for its continued growth, both internal and external, and its dedication to advancing the power of live data and making it more accessible to every professional, regardless of their title, industry, or skill level, to make data-informed business decisions.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from various industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

“ Sigma is proud to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the best workplaces for innovators this year,” said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma Computing. “ We have continued to experience immense growth since our $300M Series C funding round this past December, enabling new executive appointments, expanding our teams with top-tier candidates, and investing in collaborative office spaces to support new integrations with cloud partners and grow our customer base to over 300.“

“ This year’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “ In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation.”

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

Fast Company‘s Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2022) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 16, 2022. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation online using #FCBestWorkplaces.

