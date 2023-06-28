Sigma Computing Named 2023 Snowflake Business Intelligence Partner of the Year

Sigma Honored For Advancements That Enhance the Snowflake User Experience With Self-Serve Analytics and Business Intelligence

Sigma Custom Functions Launches, Enabling Self-Serve Applications for Machine Learning Models from Snowpark

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma Computing (“Sigma”), the fast, easy-to-use, and powerful alternative to traditional business intelligence (BI), today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it has been named Business Intelligence Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.





Sigma was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping joint customers such as Blackstone and US Foods unify their data and business teams over a single SaaS platform to make better informed decisions faster and more consistently across their businesses. Sigma provides accessible, scalable, collaborative tools and features that enable business users to immediately explore, analyze, develop and present timely insights faster and more easily with dynamic, real-time access to the Data Cloud.

“ We are very pleased to name Sigma Computing as Snowflake Business Intelligence Partner of the Year,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “ Sigma has been a close partner, focused on making the power of the Data Cloud accessible for the broader business user base. Now with capabilities built on top of Snowpark, Sigma continues to innovate self-serve analytics that enhances the value of the Data Cloud for our joint customers and delivers deep value to the Snowflake ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership and enable new integrations to better serve our customers.”

Sigma was purpose-built for the modern cloud and is a leading BI Partner for Snowpark’s recently announced machine learning-powered functions, providing a native integration within the Sigma platform. Sigma Custom Functions continue the journey of making analytics available to end users by enabling administrators to create aliases that encapsulate complex logic as simple, documented function names.

“ We are extremely honored to be named Snowflake Business Intelligence Partner of the Year,” said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma Computing. “ From our inception, we recognized how Snowflake could empower the enterprise with unprecedented data access, and we have built a platform harnessing that power by extending access to all business users while exceeding even the highest expectations for security, governance, and performance. And like Snowflake, we build at cloud speed and operate at cloud scale while engaging with our customers at a personal level.”

Sigma has also announced Sigma AI, the company’s research initiative to integrate AI applications within existing features across the Sigma platform for a more intuitive and enjoyable user experience via best-in-class AI+BI, focused on enabling automation for common and laborious tasks, as well as for increasing approachability to make data exploration even more accessible for users.

Sigma is a Double Black Diamond Partner for Snowflake Summit 2023, June 26-29 in Las Vegas, and will be exhibiting at Booth #1520 for interactive demos, daily theater sessions featuring data-confident customers, new product launches, and hands-on training. Sigma will also host several featured sessions at the event, including customers Blackstone, US Foods, Workato and Crunchtime, as well as educational sessions on Sigma’s capabilities with Snowflake, including Sigma’s latest applications for machine learning. To learn more, visit sigmacomputing.com/events/snowflake-summit.

Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here, and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Sigma Computing

Sigma is a cloud-native analytics platform that uses a familiar spreadsheet interface to give business users instant access to explore and get insights from their cloud data warehouse. It requires no code or special training to explore billions of rows, augment with new data, or perform “what if” analysis on data in real time. To find out more and sign up for your free trial, visit www.sigmacomputing.com/free-trial.

Contacts

SparkPR for Sigma



sigma@sparkpr.com