Sigma Announces Appointment of Technology Executive René Bonvanie to Board of Directors

Former Palo Alto Networks executive to bring further marketing and business development expertise to the enterprise business intelligence platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma, the first and only data analytics solution built natively for cloud scale, announced today it has appointed René Bonvanie, a technology operating veteran and seasoned marketing expert to its Board of Directors. Bonvanie brings extensive expertise in scaling enterprise technology companies and cultivating a high-velocity business culture through highly creative and effective positioning, communication, and demand management.





“René brings comprehensive marketing and business development knowledge to our impressive and multi-talented board of directors,” said Mike Palmer, Sigma’s CEO. “René has had a front-row seat for most of the tech industry’s major transition points and his experience will be invaluable as the rapid evolution of data ecosystems continues to take place alongside Sigma’s fortifying position as the category leader in massive multiplayer business intelligence.”

Most recently, Bonvanie—who started in technology when he founded a software business in his home country of the Netherlands in 1983—served as founding chief marketing officer of Palo Alto Networks for ten years, growing the company from a tiny startup to one with well over $3 billion in annual revenue. He also played a key role in the company’s initial public offering in 2012. Before Palo Alto Networks, he was a senior vice president at Serena Software, Salesforce.com, and SAP, CMO of Business Objects, and senior vice president of worldwide marketing at VERITAS Software.

Before that, Bonvanie’s experience was focused on databases. For almost ten years, he ran marketing for Oracle’s technology business, including the Oracle database and developer program, and developed Oracle’s internal CRM stack. He joined Oracle from INGRES, where he ran European product marketing for eight years.

“Sigma is designed to address the specific needs of modern enterprises, providing a cutting-edge approach to the evolving landscape in how data is managed, analyzed, and utilized for decision-making,” said Bonvanie. “Having been a part of the evolution of several successful startups, I am excited about the way Sigma delivers next-level benefits of data. I’m looking forward to working with the great leadership team Sigma has in place.”

René’s appointment comes on the heels of several new additions to the Sigma leadership team, with Christina Liu and Ali Harmer joining the team as CFO and General Counsel respectively.

