Sierra Space Unveils the Revolutionary Eclipse Satellite Bus Line: Introducing Velocity, Horizon, and Titan

This cutting-edge series sets a new standard in earth observation, servicing, mobility, logistics and communications. The Sierra Space Eclipse bus line comprises three distinct classes tailored to a wide range of missions: Eclipse Velocity, Eclipse Horizon, and Eclipse Titan, each designed to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the modern space industry.

“At Sierra Space, we are committed to innovating at speed,” said Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice. “The Sierra Space Eclipse line is a testament to our dedication to innovation, offering scalable solutions that can meet the needs of tomorrow’s space missions today. With Velocity, Horizon, and Titan, we are not just launching satellites; we are launching a new era of space commercialization.”

Eclipse Velocity



Revolutionizing the highly maneuverable small satellite sector, the Eclipse Velocity is a marvel of engineering, offering unparalleled efficiency and agility in a compact form. Designed for Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) missions, with integrated Rendezvous, Proximity Operations and Docking (RPOD) capabilities and full 6-DOF controls. Velocity is a fully refuellable system designed for dynamic space operations. Eclipse Velocity makes space more accessible than ever before.

Eclipse Horizon



The high-rate production satellite of the Eclipse line, Eclipse Horizon is a versatile medium-class bus designed for a broad spectrum of missions, from missile warning and defense, advanced Earth observation, and communications. Eclipse Horizon stands as a beacon of reliability, affordability, and high-performance enabling horizon-to-horizon coverage for government and commercial constellation missions.

Eclipse Titan



Dominating the skies, the Eclipse Titan is the pinnacle of satellite technology. A large-class bus with unmatched capabilities, it is destined for high-demand tasks such as Cis-lunar, Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) logistics, on-orbit re-fueling, mission support and satellite deployment. Eclipse Titan embodies the spirit of ambition and exploration that drives Sierra Space.

The Sierra Space Eclipse series represents a significant leap forward in satellite technology, featuring state-of-the-art propulsion systems, integrated rendezvous, proximity operations and docking, advanced communication capabilities, and robust power management. All capabilities are housed within scalable platforms that can be customized to unique mission requirements as a tailorable bus or as a fully integrated spacecraft.

“Our Sierra Space Eclipse product line is manufactured in a high-rate production system, with the ability to be refuellable on orbit, enabling the next generation of satellites designed for dynamic space operations,” added Erik Daehler, Vice President of Sierra Space Orbital Missions and Services.

Sierra Space has a legacy of nearly 30 years of experience designing, manufacturing and successfully delivering space systems, components, and spacecraft on-orbit. The company’s Orbital Missions and Services team has designed, produced, and launched 23 space vehicles and supported more than 400 successful space and interplanetary missions with subsystems and components.

About Sierra Space



Sierra Space is a leading commercial space company at the forefront of innovation and the commercialization of space in the Orbital Age®, building an end-to-end business and technology platform in space to benefit life on Earth. With more than 30 years and 500 missions of space flight heritage, the company is reinventing both space transportation with Dream Chaser®, the world’s only commercial spaceplane, and the future of space destinations with the company’s inflatable and expandable space station technology. Using commercial business models, the company is also delivering orbital services to commercial, DoD and national security organizations, expanding production capacity to meet the needs of constellation programs. In addition, Sierra Space builds a host of systems and subsystems across solar power, mechanics and motion control, environmental control, life support, propulsion and thermal control, offering myriad space-as-a-service solutions for the new space economy.

