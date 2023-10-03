Sierra Space Named in Fast Company’s Third Annual List of Brands That Matter

The annual list honors companies and nonprofits that have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into communities

LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sierra Space, a leading pureplay commercial space company building the first end-to-end business and technology platform in space, announced today that it has been recognized by Fast Company in the publication’s third annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. These companies and nonprofits have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into the community.









The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 165 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 165 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

All brands that applied were considered for overall recognition. Additionally, there are also honorees on category-specific lists based on region, size, and status.

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list, which includes General Motors, Girls Who Code, Intel, NFL, Logitech and more.

The Fall issue of Fast Company magazine is available online now and will be on newsstands beginning October 10, 2023.

About Sierra Space

Sierra Space is a leading, pureplay commercial space company at the forefront of innovation and the commercialization of space in the Orbital Age™, building an end-to-end business and technology platform in space to benefit life on Earth. With more than 30 years and 500 missions of space flight heritage, the company is enabling the future of space transportation with Dream Chaser®, the world’s only commercial spaceplane, and unlocking the potential for anyone to live and work in space with new commercial space stations. Sierra Space also builds and delivers a host of systems and subsystems across solar power, mechanics and motion control, environmental control, life support, propulsion and thermal control, offering myriad space-as-a-service solutions for the new space economy.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

