Sidus Space to Participate in Upcoming October Investor Conferences

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, is pleased to announce that the Company’s CEO and Founder, Carol Craig, will provide a corporate overview and update at the following conferences in October.

LD Micro Conference

Date: October 4, 2023

Presentation Time: 11:00AM – 11:25AM

Location: Los Angeles, CA

More information, as well as registration for the conference, can be found here.

Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

Date: October 12, 2023

Presentation Time: 4:30PM – 4:55PM

Location: Jupiter, FL

More information, as well as registration for the conference, can be found here.

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Company management, please contact your conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at sidus@kcsa.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins

KCSA Strategic Communications

sidus@kcsa.com
(212) 896-1254

Media
Pam Davis

Sidus Space

mediateam@sidusspace.com

