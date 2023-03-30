<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Sidus Space to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Sidus Space to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and space-based data collection combined with space and defense mission critical hardware manufacturing will participate in upcoming investor-focused events.

EF Hutton Inaugural Global Investment Conference, New York, NY – Founder and CEO, Carol Craig, will be available for 1×1 meetings on May 10, 2023. More information, as well as registration for the conference, can be found here.

Taglich Brothers 19th Annual Investment Conference, New York, NY – Founder and CEO, Carol Craig, will be presenting on Monday, May 1, 2023. When schedule and webcast details become available, they will be posted here.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

SIDU@redchip.com
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

Heather Crowell

Executive Vice President

Gregory FCA

heather@gregoryfca.com

321-450-5633 x407

Articoli correlati

Dremio and Domo Announce New Integration to Expand Data Lakehouse Access

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Partnership Enhances Data Integration and Analysis Capabilities SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dremio, the open and easy data lakehouse company, and...
Continua a leggere

Fluence Fixtures Lead to Improved Product for Cannabis Cultivators Worldwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global growers see increased cannabinoid levels and crop morphology with Fluence’s VYPR product line AUSTIN, Texas & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence,...
Continua a leggere

Noteworthy, The First-of-its-Kind Personalized Fragrance Company, Launches

Business Wire Business Wire -
Noteworthy is the first ever company to use AI, data science, and proprietary technology to reimagine the fragrance discovery...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Dremio and Domo Announce New Integration to Expand Data Lakehouse Access

Business Wire