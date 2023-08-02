Sidus Space to Participate in Upcoming August Conferences

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, is pleased to announce it will participate in the following conferences in August.

37th Annual Small Satellite Conference



Date: August 5-10, 2023



Location: Logan, Utah



More information, as well as registration for the conference, can be found here.

Sidoti August Virtual Microcap Conference



Date: August 17, 2023



Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time



Location: Virtual in Track 4



Webinar Link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lyuuhLHASB2BMnkiX9l_xw

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sidus Space, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at sidus@kcsa.com.

About Sidus Space



Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space Data-as-a-Service and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins



KCSA Strategic Communications



sidus@kcsa.com

(212) 896-1254

Media



Pam Davis



Sidus Space



mediateam@sidusspace.com