Sidus Space to Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on November 14th at 5:00 p.m. ET

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), an innovative, agile space mission enabler, today announced that it will host its third quarter 2024 financial results conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 14, 2024.





Event: Sidus Space Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: + 1-877-269-7751 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-389-0908 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1696384&tp_key=f4f76f8385

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 11:59 P.M. ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13750007. An online archive of the webcast will be available for three months following the event at investors.sidusspace.com.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a space mission enabler providing flexible, cost-effective solutions including custom satellite design, payload hosting, mission management, space manufacturing and AI enhanced space-based sensor data-as-a-service. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined™, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat™, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities.

investorrelations@sidusspace.com

press@sidusspace.com