Sidus Space to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on August 15th at 9:00 a.m. ET

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today announced that it intends to release 2023 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast of its results and provide a business update at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Event: Sidus Space Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: + 1-877-269-7751 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-389-0908 (International) Meeting Number: 13740440 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1627435&tp_key=6a74af554c

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13740440.

To submit a question for the Company to answer in the Q&A portion of the call, please email sidus@kcsa.com.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, an online archive of the webcast will be available for three months following the event at investors.sidusspace.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space Data-as-a-Service and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins



KCSA Strategic Communications



sidus@kcsa.com

(212) 896-1254

Media

Pam Davis



Sidus Space



mediateam@sidusspace.com