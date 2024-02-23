Sidus Space Successfully Completes Contract to Deliver Onboard Computing Flight Hardware

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company announced the successful completion of its contract to deliver critical flight hardware to a prominent European space company. The delivered hardware includes the FeatherEdge edge computing units, which will serve as the on-board computer for the customer’s spacecraft.





The FeatherEdge flight units provided by Sidus Space play a pivotal role in facilitating communication between peripheral hardware on the satellite bus. Additionally, they serve as a robust data handling platform connected to an Earth Observing sensor onboard the satellite. This cutting-edge technology will enable the spacecraft to efficiently process and transmit data while in orbit.

“We are pleased to have delivered the FeatherEdge flight hardware to our European partner,” said Jeremy Allam, Vice President of AI Products at Sidus Space. “This demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality solutions for the space industry’s evolving needs. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with partners worldwide to advance space exploration and satellite technology.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space’s products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

