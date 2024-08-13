Sidus Space Secures Contract with Xiomas Technologies to Supply FeatherEdge Computing System for Fire Detection via High-Altitude Infrared Imaging

FeatherEdge Computing System to Enhance Rapid Fire Detection Capabilities in Collaborative NASA Project

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a provider of end-to-end precision Space Infrastructure solutions that include satellite Data-as-a-Service on its proprietary on-orbit platform, announces the sale of its FeatherEdge onboard computing system to Xiomas Technologies as part of a groundbreaking project aimed at revolutionizing fire detection. This collaborative effort, involving Sidus Space, Xiomas Technologies, NASA, and Harvard University, will demonstrate rapid fire detection capabilities using a stratospheric balloon platform.





The FeatherEdge system, purchased by Xiomas Technologies, will be pivotal in processing high-resolution thermal images captured by Xiomas’ advanced infrared sensor. FeatherEdge will perform critical edge computing tasks, compressing raw data into smaller, actionable analytics for efficient transmission to ground stations to demonstrate the ability to deliver crucial information quickly even when bandwidth might be limited.

The FeatherEdge system will generate essential data, including the location, size, and intensity of detected heat signatures, which will be packaged into compact packets for near real-time transmission. The stratospheric balloon is scheduled for launch in October 2024, marking a significant advancement in the development of rapid-fire detection technologies.

“This sale underscores our commitment to leveraging space-based technologies for critical Earth applications,” said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space. “By integrating FeatherEdge with Xiomas’ infrared sensor, we’re not just selling a product; we’re providing a solution that could significantly enhance fire detection capabilities for firefighting agencies and disaster response teams globally. We’re excited about the potential this project has to open new doors within NASA and the broader fire prevention community.”

This project highlights the advanced capabilities of Sidus Space’s technology and positions the company for future opportunities in both governmental and commercial sectors. By showcasing the efficiency and effectiveness of Sidus’ low-latency data processing capabilities, this mission sets the stage for further integration of similar technologies in upcoming space missions.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space Infrastructure-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space products and services are offered through its several business units: Space-as-a-Service, Space-Based Data Solutions, AI/ML Products and Services, Mission Planning and Management Operations, 3D Printing and Products and Services, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, and Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

