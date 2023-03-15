<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Sidus Space Schedules Year End 2022 Earnings Release and Business Update Webcast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, filed year end results with the SEC today, March 15, 2022 after market trading closed. The earnings press release will be distributed tomorrow, March 16, before the market opens.

The Company will host a listen-only webcast of its results and business update at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, March 16. Participants can join the webcast by visiting this link or visiting the IR calendar on the Investors page of sidusspace.com.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, an online archive of the webcast will be available for three months following the event at investors.sidusspace.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

SIDU@redchip.com
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

321-450-5633 x407

Heather Crowell

Executive Vice President

Gregory FCA

heather@gregoryfca.com
321-450-5633 x407

Media Contact
Katie Kennedy

Senior Vice President

Gregory FCA

katiek@gregoryfca.com
1-610-731-1045

