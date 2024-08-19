Home Business Wire Sidus Space Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Business Wire

Sidus Space Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

di Business Wire

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a provider of end-to-end precision Space Infrastructure solutions that include satellite Data-as-a-Service on its proprietary on-orbit platform, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and provided a business update. The Company is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast today, Monday, August 19th, at 5:00 p.m. ET.


“During the second quarter of 2024, we achieved a major milestone with the successful commissioning of our first LizzieSat™ (LS-1) which was launched on the SpaceX Transporter-10 Rideshare Mission in March. Following this critical phase, we began activating payloads and accomplished the primary objectives of several LS-1 missions. As the first commercial satellite designed, manufactured and operated entirely by Sidus, LS-1 has demonstrated our vertical integration capabilities and our experience in deploying and operating our satellite equipped with multiple technologies that serve a diverse range of applications and customers,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “This accomplishment marks a significant step forward in our strategy to establish Sidus as a leader in the Space ecosystem. Our Space-based Data-as-a-Service business model, enabled by the LizzieSat™ constellation, is primed to scale rapidly, driving high-margin revenue as we prepare for the launches of LizzieSat™ 2 and 3 with SpaceX,” Ms. Craig concluded.

Operational Highlights for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2024:

  • Constellation Development: LizzieSat™ 2 and 3 are in the advanced stages of production and manifested for launch
  • New Service Offering: Spacecraft Mission Control Center for commercial customers
  • HEO Agreement: Secured a second agreement with HEO for Non-Earth Imaging Payload and Data services
  • Partnership Expansion: Partnered with Orbital Transports to expand market reach
  • Bechtel Delivery: Completed purchase order and delivers cabinets for Bechtel’s NASA Mobile Launcher 2 (ML2) project, continuing production for additional cabinets
  • NASA moon RACER team: Awarded a subcontract on the $30M Intuitive Machines-led Moon RACER team for the NASA Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services (LTVS) contract in support the Agency’s Artemis Campaign
  • LizzieSat™ –1 Payloads: Began activating payloads upon successful completion of the Commissioning Phase of LizzieSat-1
  • DoD Mentor-Protégé Program Extension: The Department of Defense extended the Sidus Space and L3Harris’ Mentor-Protégé program for a second year
  • Quality Certification: Achieved recertification of ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D quality designation
  • AI and Data Success: LizzieSat-1 successfully transmitted data from Orbit through FeatherEdge, Sidus’ Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rapid Delivery Platform, and supported the flight heritage of Arkisys’ Applique Technology.
  • AI-Enhanced Solutions: Sidus successfully demonstrated an AI Enhanced, thermal sensing, firefighting software solution on LizzieSat™
  • International Expansion: Sidus Space and NamaSys Bahrain signed an MOU with plans to establish “Sidus Arabia” a Joint Venture headquartered in Saudi Arabia to develop a Satellite Manufacturing Facility and pursue joint initiatives

Subsequent Operational Highlights:

  • Successfully completed the primary objectives of the Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Application (ASTRA) historic In-Space payload mission with NASA Stennis Space Center

Corporate Governance and Capital Formation Highlights:

Board Appointments:

  • Jeffrey (Jeff) Shuman appointed to Board of Directors
  • Carol Craig, Founder and CEO was appointed as Chairman following Leonard Riera’s resignation as Chairman

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ending June 30, 2024:

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $3.1 million, a $500,000 decrease from $3.6 million in Q2 2023, largely due to a reduction in payroll related expenses directly related to building our satellites which were reclassed to fixed asset as well as a reduction in professional fees and insurance expense.

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, totaled approximately $930,000, a decrease of $440,000 compared to total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by the timing of fixed price manufacturing milestones and delays in satellite contract payments, which are expected to recover in the second half of the year.

Cost of revenue increased 105% to approximately $1.8 million, up from $860,000 in Q2 2023. The percent change in the cost of revenue was higher than the percent decrease in revenue due to a mix of contracts with higher material expenses vice labor, shifts in milestone payments for our higher margin satellite related business and higher depreciation costs associated with the monthly depreciation of our first satellite asset deployed March 2024.

The gross profit margin decreased to negative (91%), compared to 37% in Q2 2023, mainly due to lower satellite related revenue versus prior year due in large part by the timing of satellite related payments and fixed price milestone contracts in the first half of 2024 and higher costs related to the depreciation of our first satellite asset.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $3.2 million, compared to $2.8 million for the same period the prior year. Total non-GAAP adjustments for interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition deal costs, severance costs, capital markets and advisory fees, equity-based compensation, and warrant costs are provided in the reconciliation table listed below.

Net Loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $4.1 million, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

Event:

Sidus Space Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Monday, August 19, 2024

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

+ 1-877-269-7751 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-389-0908 (International)

Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1684792&tp_key=a1891a0338

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until Monday, September 2, 2024, at 11:59 P.M. ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13748500. An online archive of the webcast will be available for three months following the event at investors.sidusspace.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space Infrastructure-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space products and services are offered through its several business units: Space-as-a-Service, Space-Based Data Solutions, AI/ML Products and Services, Mission Planning and Management Operations, 3D Printing and Products and Services, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, and Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information in connection with our results as determined in accordance with GAAP, we use non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA. We use adjusted EBITDA in order to evaluate our operating performance and make strategic decisions regarding future direction of the company since it provides a meaningful comparison to our peers using similar measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (as determined by U.S. GAAP) adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition deal costs, severance costs, capital market and advisory fees, equity-based compensation and warrant costs. These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures made by other companies since not all companies will use the same measures. Therefore, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for relevant U.S. GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net loss (the most comparable GAAP measure) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended

  

 

  

 

June 30,

  

 

  

 

2024

  

2023

  

Change

  

%

Net Income / (Loss)

$

(4,136,084

)

  

$

(3,501,581

)

  

$

(634,503

)

  

18

 %

Interest Expense (i)

 

249,174

 

  

 

228,244

 

  

 

20,930

 

  

9

 %

Depreciation and Amortization (ii)

 

605,003

 

  

 

76,025

 

  

 

528,978

 

  

696

 %

Fundraising expense (iii)

 

 

  

 

139,000

 

  

 

(139,000

)

  

-100

 %

Warrant costs underwriter (iv)

 

 

  

 

240,525

 

  

 

(240,525

)

  

-100

 %

Severance Costs

 

17,231

 

  

 

 

  

 

17,231

 

  

Equity based compensation

 

80,829

 

  

 

 

  

 

80,829

 

  

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

952,237

 

  

 

683,794

 

  

 

268,443

 

  

39

 %

Adjusted EBITDA

 

(3,183,847

)

  

 

(2,817,788

)

  

 

(366,059

)

  

13

 %
     

(i) Sidus Space incurred increased interest expense due to short-term note payable due in Q4 2024 and interest expense related to an asset based loan.

(ii) Sidus Space incurred increased depreciation expense 2024 with launch and deployment of satellite fixed asset and related satellite software, as well as new ERP software capitalization.

(iii) Sidus Space incurred decreased Fundraising expense due to no fundraising activities in Q2 2024.

(iv) Sidus Space incurred one-time costs related to underwriter warrants during 2023

SIDUS SPACE, INC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

Assets

    

Current assets

    

Cash

  

$

1,444,369

 

  

$

1,216,107

 

Accounts receivable

  

 

621,313

 

  

 

1,175,077

 

Accounts receivable – related parties

  

 

264,802

 

  

 

67,447

 

Inventory

  

 

1,400,686

 

  

 

1,217,929

 

Contract asset

  

 

77,124

 

  

 

77,124

 

Contract asset – related party

  

 

46,000

 

  

 

43,173

 

Prepaid and other current assets

  

 

4,449,118

 

  

 

5,405,453

 

Total current assets

  

 

8,303,412

 

  

 

9,202,310

 
   

Property and equipment, net

  

 

12,800,850

 

  

 

9,570,214

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

  

 

262,007

 

  

 

115,573

 

Intangible asset

  

 

398,135

 

  

 

398,135

 

Other assets

  

 

74,969

 

  

 

64,880

 

Total Assets

  

$

21,839,373

 

  

$

19,351,112

 

 

    

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

    

Current liabilities

    

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

  

$

4,552,652

 

  

$

6,697,562

 

Accounts payable and accrued interest – related party

  

 

887,402

 

  

 

677,039

 

Contract liability

  

 

77,124

 

  

 

77,124

 

Contract liability – related party

  

 

46,000

 

  

 

43,173

 

Asset-based loan liability

  

 

861,660

 

  

 

2,587,900

 

Notes payable

  

 

2,048,451

 

  

 

2,017,286

 

Operating lease liability

  

 

262,007

 

  

 

119,272

 

Total current liabilities

  

 

8,735,296

 

  

 

12,219,356

 
   

Operating lease liability – non-current

  

 

 

  

 

 

Total Liabilities

  

 

8,735,296

 

  

 

12,219,356

 
   

Commitments and contingencies

    
   

Stockholders’ Equity

    

Preferred Stock: 5,000,000 shares authorized; $0.0001 par value; no shares issued and outstanding

    

Series A convertible preferred stock: 2,000 shares authorized; 0 and 372 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

  

 

 

  

 

 

Common stock: 210,000,000 authorized; $0.0001 par value

    

Class A common stock: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 4,081,344 and 983,173 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

  

 

409

 

  

 

98

 

Class B common stock: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 100,000 shares issued and outstanding

  

 

10

 

  

 

10

 

Additional paid-in capital

  

 

63,879,410

 

  

 

49,918,441

 

Accumulated deficit

  

 

(50,775,752

)

  

 

(42,786,793

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity

  

 

13,104,077

 

  

 

7,131,756

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

  

$

21,839,373

 

  

$

19,351,112

 

SIDUS SPACE, INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023
       

Revenue

  

$

834,798

 

  

$

1,175,616

 

  

$

1,679,909

 

  

$

3,090,340

 

Revenue – related parties

  

 

92,772

 

  

 

194,793

 

  

 

297,816

 

  

 

543,696

 

Total – revenue

  

 

927,570

 

  

 

1,370,409

 

  

 

1,977,725

 

  

 

3,634,036

 

Cost of revenue

  

 

1,768,671

 

  

 

862,632

 

  

 

2,734,762

 

  

 

2,230,460

 

Gross profit (loss)

  

 

(841,101

)

  

 

507,777

 

  

 

(757,037

)

  

 

1,403,576

 
       

Operating expenses

        

Selling, general and administrative expenses

  

 

3,056,814

 

  

 

3,560,482

 

  

 

6,702,397

 

  

 

7,102,651

 

Total operating expenses

  

 

3,056,814

 

  

 

3,560,482

 

  

 

6,702,397

 

  

 

7,102,651

 
       

Net loss from operations

  

 

(3,897,915

)

  

 

(3,052,705

)

  

 

(7,459,434

)

  

 

(5,699,075

)
       

Other income (expense)

        

Other income

  

 

1,613

 

  

 

17,950

 

  

 

1,613

 

  

 

17,950

 

Other expense

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

Interest expense

  

 

(186,175

)

  

 

(187,667

)

  

 

(339,701

)

  

 

(375,194

)

Interest income

  

 

12,313

 

  

 

 

  

 

12,313

 

  

 

 

Asset-based loan expense

  

 

(65,920

)

  

 

(38,634

)

  

 

(161,375

)

  

 

(79,567

)

Finance expense

  

 

 

  

 

(240,525

)

  

 

 

  

 

(806,754

)

Total other income (expense)

  

 

(238,169

)

  

 

(448,876

)

  

 

(487,150

)

  

 

(1,243,565

)
       

Loss before income taxes

  

 

(4,136,084

)

  

 

(3,501,581

)

  

 

(7,946,584

)

  

 

(6,942,640

)

Provision for income taxes

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

Net loss

  

$

(4,136,084

)

  

$

(3,501,581

)

  

$

(7,946,584

)

  

$

(6,942,640

)
       

Dividend on Series A preferred Stock

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

(42,375

)

  

 

 

Net loss attributed to stockholders

  

 

(4,136,084

)

  

 

(3,501,581

)

  

 

(7,988,959

)

  

 

(6,942,640

)
       

Basic and diluted loss per common share

  

$

(0.99

)

  

$

(6.85

)

  

$

(2.30

)

  

$

(17.15

)

Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding

  

 

4,181,344

 

  

 

511,315

 

  

 

3,450,577

 

  

 

404,821

 
 

SIDUS SPACE, INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023
   

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

    

Net loss

  

$

(7,946,584

)

  

$

(6,942,640

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

    

Stock based compensation

  

 

160,028

 

  

 

806,754

 

Finance Expense

  

 

 

  

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

  

 

858,033

 

  

 

79,385

 

Bad debt

  

 

 

  

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

    

Accounts receivable

  

 

553,764

 

  

 

156,130

 

Accounts receivable – related party

  

 

(197,355

)

  

 

54,696

 

Inventory

  

 

(182,757

)

  

 

(537,523

)

Contract asset

  

 

 

  

 

 

Contract asset – related party

  

 

(2,827

)

  

 

(15,956

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

  

 

946,246

 

  

 

(1,483,918

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

  

 

(1,968,107

)

  

 

1,732,714

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities – related party

  

 

210,363

 

  

 

(465

)

Contract liability

  

 

 

  

 

 

Contract liability – related party

  

 

2,827

 

  

 

15,956

 

Changes in operating lease assets and liabilities

  

 

(3,699

)

  

 

(4,394

)

Net Cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities

  

 

(7,570,068

)

  

 

(6,139,261

)
   

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

    

Purchase of property and equipment

  

 

(4,067,741

)

  

 

(2,614,169

)

Cash paid for asset acquisition

  

 

 

  

 

 

Net Cash used in Investing Activities

  

 

(4,067,741

)

  

 

(2,614,169

)
   

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

    

Proceeds from issuance of common stock units

  

 

13,742,311

 

  

 

14,787,511

 

Proceeds from issuance of Series A preferred stock units

  

 

 

  

 

 

Proceeds from asset-based loan agreement

  

 

46,133

 

  

 

2,881,228

 

Repayment of asset-based loan agreement

  

 

(1,772,373

)

  

 

(3,167,195

)

Proceeds from notes payable

  

 

 

  

 

 

Repayment of notes payable

  

 

(150,000

)

  

 

(179,524

)

Payment of lease liabilities

  

 

 

  

 

 

Repayment of notes payable – related party

  

 

 

  

 

 

Dividend paid

  

 

 

  

 

 

Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities

  

 

11,866,071

 

  

 

14,322,020

 
   

Net change in cash

  

 

228,262

 

  

 

5,568,590

 

Cash, beginning of period

  

 

1,216,107

 

  

 

2,295,259

 

Cash, end of period

  

$

1,444,369

 

  

$

7,863,849

 
   

Supplemental cash flow information

    

Cash paid for interest

  

$

338,116

 

  

$

155,365

 

Cash paid for taxes

  

$

 

  

$

 
   

Non-cash Investing and Financing transactions:

    

Debt forgiveness

  

$

 

  

$

 

Class A common stock issued for conversion of Series A convertible preferred stock

  

$

16,566

 

  

$

 

Common stock issue for reverse split adjustment

  

$

 

  

$

 

Recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability

  

$

284,861

 

  

$

135,235

 

Class A common stock issued for exercised cashless warrant

  

$

 

  

$

 

 

Contacts

Investor Relations
investorrelations@sidusspace.com

Media Inquiries
press@sidusspace.com

Articoli correlati

Domo Announces Term Loan Extended to 2028

Business Wire Business Wire -
SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that it has amended its existing debt facility. Under the terms of...
Continua a leggere

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (the “Company” or “AGAE”), a global experiential entertainment company, today...
Continua a leggere

The Arena Group Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Highlights Success of Recent Restructurings, Majority Shareholder Significantly Increases Financial Commitment for Future GrowthNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arena Group...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php