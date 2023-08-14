Home Business Wire Sidus Space Reports Record Q2 2023 Gross Margin
Business Wire

Sidus Space Reports Record Q2 2023 Gross Margin

di Business Wire

Gross margin nearly doubles to 37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, improving 1,800 basis points year-over-year

Higher-margin satellite revenue increased 126% year-over-year

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company, announces its financial results and is providing a business update for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

“During the second quarter of 2023 we achieved several key milestones, including significantly expanding our margins period-over-period, as we continue to take meaningful steps toward the launch of our AI driven LizzieSatTM constellation. The increase in gross margin was the result of an increase in our satellite revenue. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 our satellite revenue was over 100% higher than full year 2022,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus. “We are developing an advanced hybrid 3D printed satellite constellation with a focus on building a multi-mission space infrastructure for a diverse customer base in advance of our ten LizzeSat launches scheduled over the next two years with SpaceX. As we get closer to initiating these launches, we continue to develop new, high-margin revenue streams focusing on the sale of both data and payloads on these missions. We believe this will drive both revenue and profit margin over time, as well as value for our shareholders. A key factor to achieving this growth is the in-house development of our 3D-printed satellites, LizzieSat.”

“In addition, several partnerships with new and existing customers were executed during the quarter – a testament to our reputation, expertise and quality of work in the space community where we play a vital role as a mission critical manufacturing partner. These projects further validate Sidus’ ability to deliver mission critical hardware to key partners and vendors. Our ability to provide space infrastructure, as well as critical data, creates a high-margin, rapidly-scalable, recurring-revenue business model,” continued Craig.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2023

  • Sidus reported revenue of $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2022. While revenue declined period-over-period, primarily due to timing of fixed price milestone contracts, higher margin satellite revenue increased 126% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit was approximately $508,000 or 37%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to approximately $347,000 or 19% for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 1,800 basis points. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily attributed to the mix of contracts and an increase in our higher margin satellite business.
  • Total Operating Expenses increased to approximately $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from approximately $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to expansion of the Company’s staff to support the growth of the business.
  • As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $7.9 million in cash.

Operational Highlights for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2023

  • Announced agreement to launch industry leading hyperspectral and multispectral imaging and Edge Artificial Intelligence on LizzieSat missions beginning in 2024.
  • Granted additional hardware manufacturing subcontract to support NASA’s Artemis Program and Space Launch System Manned Vehicle.
  • Selected by Airbus OneWeb Satellites to design and build machined parts, to be integrated into the portfolio of Arrow commercial small satellites manufactured by AOS, which is producing satellites for Airbus, in support of U.S. government programs.
  • Awarded a new subcontract to produce hardware in support of Parsons Corporation’s Launch Manifest Systems Integration contract.
  • Awarded contracts for two projects with Israeli partners Maris-Tech and Lulav Space by Space Florida under the Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership, the first time Sidus has received two awards from the same round of projects from the Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership.
  • Announced a collaboration with Lulav Space, to provide a complete guidance navigation and control, or GN&C, solution, for both lunar satellite and lunar lander missions.
  • Announced agreement with SOLAR MEMS to host its star tracker as a part of Sidus’ payload rideshare program.
  • Selected ATLAS Space Operations to expand the Company’s ground station services, significantly increasing the global network of ground stations for the LizzieSat constellation.
  • Announced agreement with Leaf Space to progress and broaden Sidus’ ground station network and to extend the availability of Earth Observation data to both established and emerging markets.
  • Announced plans to integrate Exo-Space’s FeatherEdge Data Processing Platform into LizzieSat.
  • Signed MOU with SkyServe to leverage the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning-based analytics.
  • Selected as a protégé with L3Harris Technologies for the Department of Defense Mentor-Protege Program.
Conference Call and Webcast

Event:

  

Sidus Space Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Date:

  

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time:

  

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

  

+ 1-877-269-7751 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-389-0908 (International)

Meeting Number:

  

13740440

Webcast:

  

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1627435&tp_key=6a74af554c

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13740440.

To submit a question for the Company to answer in the Q&A portion of the call, please email sidus@kcsa.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space Data-as-a-Service and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SIDUS SPACE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

 

June 30,

  

December 31,

 

 

2023

  

2022

Assets

 

  

Current assets

 

  

 

Cash

 

$

7,863,849

  

$

2,295,259

Accounts receivable

 

694,210

  

850,340

Accounts receivable – related parties

 

113,474

  

168,170

Inventory

 

1,120,960

  

583,437

Contract asset

 

60,932

  

60,932

Contract asset – related party

 

30,938

  

14,982

Prepaid and other current assets

 

4,949,324

  

3,476,748

Total current assets

 

14,833,687

  

7,449,868
   

Property and equipment, net

 

5,089,776

  

2,554,992

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

251,201

  

249,937

Other assets

 

54,120

  

42,778

Total Assets

 

$

20,228,784

  

$

10,297,575

 

 

  

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

  

Current Liabilities

 

  

 Accounts payable and other current liabilities

 

$

4,786,656

  

$

3,415,845

Accounts payable and accrued interest – related party

 

566,171

  

566,636

Contract liability

 

60,932

  

60,932

Contract liability – related party

 

30,938

  

14,982

Asset-based loan liability

 

216,382

  

502,349

Notes payable

 

1,781,529

  

1,599,150

Operating lease liabilities

 

259,338

  

199,158

Total current liabilities

 

7,701,946

  

6,359,052
   

Operating lease liabilities – non-current

 

 

63,310

Total Liabilities

 

7,701,946

  

6,422,362
   

Commitments and contingencies

 

  
   

Stockholders’ Equity

 

  

Preferred Stock: 5,000,000 shares authorized; $0.0001 par value; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

Common stock: 210,000,000 authorized; $0.0001 par value

 

  

Class A common stock: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 59,795,054 as of June 30, 2023 and 8,022,736 shares as of December 31, 2022 issued and outstanding, respectively

 

5,979

  

802

Class B common stock: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding

 

1,000

  

1,000

Additional paid-in capital

 

47,718,345

  

32,129,257

Accumulated deficit

 

(35,198,486)

  

(28,255,846)

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

12,526,838

  

3,875,213

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

20,228,784

  

$

10,297,575

SIDUS SPACE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)
 

Three Months Ended

  

Six Months Ended

June 30,

  

June 30,

 

 

2023

  

2022

  

2023

  

2022
       

Revenue

 

$

1,175,616

  

$

1,479,092

  

$

3,090,340

  

$

2,839,480

Revenue – related parties

 

194,793

  

368,271

  

543,696

  

807,218

Total – revenue

 

1,370,409

  

1,847,363

  

3,634,036

  

3,646,698

Cost of revenue

 

862,632

  

1,500,599

  

2,230,460

  

2,321,597

Gross profit

 

507,777

  

346,764

  

1,403,576

  

1,325,101
       

Operating expenses

 

      

Payroll expenses

 

1,861,016

  

1,391,451

  

3,577,559

  

2,142,649

Sales and marketing expenses

 

165,928

  

112,153

  

354,525

  

202,614

Lease expense

 

88,668

  

86,352

  

175,055

  

171,351

Professional fees

 

382,817

  

131,922

  

870,259

  

1,454,214

General and administrative expense

 

1,062,053

  

1,024,301

  

2,125,253

  

2,018,134

Total operating expenses

 

3,560,482

  

2,746,179

  

7,102,651

  

5,988,962
       

Net loss from operations

 

(3,052,705)

  

(2,399,415)

  

(5,699,075)

  

(4,663,861)
       

Other income (expense)

 

      

Other income

 

17,950

  

 

17,950

  

Interest expense

 

(187,667)

  

(58,420)

  

(375,194)

  

(124,328)

Asset-based loan expense

 

(38,634)

  

 

(79,567)

  

Finance expense

 

(240,525)

  

 

(806,754)

  

Total other expense

 

(448,876)

  

(58,420)

  

(1,243,565)

  

(124,328)
       

Loss before income taxes

 

(3,501,581)

  

(2,457,835)

  

(6,942,640)

  

(4,788,189)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(3,501,581)

  

$

(2,457,835)

  

$

(6,942,640)

  

$

(4,788,189)
       

Basic and diluted loss per Common Share

 

$

(0.07)

  

$

(0.23)

  

$

(0.17)

  

$

(0.29)

Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

51,131,482

  

10,836,332

  

40,482,106

  

16,600,707

SIDUS SPACE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)
 
 

Six Months Ended
 

June 30,
 

2023

  

2022
     

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

    

Net loss

  

$

(6,942,640)

  

$

(4,788,189)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

    

Stock based compensation

  

806,754

  

1,209,000

Depreciation

  

79,385

  

171,117

Lease liability amortization

  

(4,394)

  

(2,710)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

    

Accounts receivable

  

156,130

  

(1,017,206)

Accounts receivable – related party

  

54,696

  

77,044

Inventory

  

(537,523)

  

(156,883)

Contract asset

  

 

(60,933)

Contract asset – related party

  

(15,956)

  

Prepaid expenses and other assets

  

(1,483,918)

  

(705,423)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

  

1,732,714

  

239,545

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities – related party

  

(465)

  

32,634

Contract liability

  

 

60,932

Contract liability – related party

  

15,956

  

(63,411)

Net Cash used in Operating Activities

  

(6,139,261)

  

(5,004,483)
     

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

    

Purchase of property and equipment

  

(2,614,169)

  

(858,520)

Net Cash used in Investing Activities

  

(2,614,169)

  

(858,520)
     

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

    

Proceeds from issuance of common stock units

  

14,787,511

  

Proceeds from asset-based loan agreement

  

2,881,228

  

Repayment of asset-based loan agreement

  

(3,167,195)

  

Repayment of notes payable

  

(179,524)

  

(134,000)

Payment of lease liabilities

  

 

(148,019)

Repayment of notes payable – related party

  

 

(797,505)

Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities

  

14,322,020

  

(1,079,524)
     

Net change in cash

  

5,568,590

  

(6,942,527)

Cash, beginning of period

  

2,295,259

  

13,710,845

Cash, end of period

  

$

7,863,849

  

$

6,768,318
     

Supplemental cash flow information

    

Cash paid for interest

  

$

155,365

  

$

105,767

Cash paid for taxes

  

$

 

$

     

Non-cash Investing and Financing transactions:

    

Debt forgiveness

  

$

 

$

1,624,755

Modification of right-of-use asset and lease liability

  

$

135,235

  

$

 

Contacts

Investor Relations
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins

KCSA Strategic Communications

sidus@kcsa.com
(212) 896-1254

Media
Pam Davis

Sidus Space

mediateam@sidusspace.com

Articoli correlati

Rocket Lab to Launch Climate Change Research Mission Focused on Arctic Ice Caps for NASA

Business Wire Business Wire -
Across two Electron launches in 2024, Rocket Lab will deploy NASA’s PREFIRE mission to study naturally occurring radiation at...
Continua a leggere

DecisionPoint Systems Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record revenue of $31 million (+12%), GAAP Diluted EPS increased 17%, Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 increased 20% versus prior year Higher...
Continua a leggere

Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) (the “Company”, “we”, or “our”) announced its financial results for the second...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php