Sidus Space, Inc. Founder and CEO Carol Craig to Present at Satellite 2024

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company today announced Founder and CEO Carol Craig will present on a panel at SATELLITE 2024 where she and other industry experts will discuss the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in elevating satellite operations, data analysis, and decision-making processes, driving the advancement of space and ground systems technology and unlocking countless possibilities for future growth.





Sidus Space will also exhibit at the conference in booth #2928 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

Craig will present on the panel: How AI Empowers Global Satellite Connectivity on Monday, March 18 at 3:15 p.m. EDT. The panel will be moderated by Cambridge Consultants’ Head of Aerospace, Stewart Marsh. Craig joins fellow panelists ATLAS Space Operation’s Chief Technology Officer, Brad Bode; Paradigm’s Vice President of North America, Brandon Davis; Neuron’s Founder & CEO, Shadrach Benny Retnamony; and Space42’s Managing Director, Karim Michel Sabbagh.

“It is always an honor to have the opportunity to engage in discussion with Industry peers where the public is able to learn more about the latest developments impacting and influencing the growth of the space ecosystem,” said Craig. “Sidus is excited to meet with partners and prospects during Satellite 2024 to share more about LizzieSat™, our unique AI-enhanced multi-mission constellation offering. Our initial LizzieSat™ recently launched on March 4th as part of SpaceX’s Transporter-10 Rideshare mission and is expected to demonstrate our AI high-performance edge computing capabilities by processing data coming from our Earth Observation cameras to provide low-latency actionable insights directly from Space. Sidus has two additional satellites in production, manifested for launch later this year.”

To book a meeting with Sidus’ team click here.

About SATELLITE 2024

SATELLITE unites a diverse community of aerospace and connectivity thought leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, engineers, end-users and enthusiasts from around the world for the largest and most important global space and satellite technology event of the year. The SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition will take place on March 18-21, 2024, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (801 Mt. Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001). For more information, please visit www.satshow.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space’s products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

