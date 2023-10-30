Sidus Space Expands Management Leadership Structure Ahead of its LizzieSat Constellation Launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space, Inc. (“Sidus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SIDU), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today is expanding its management leadership structure ahead of its LizzieSat™ constellation launch with SpaceX beginning in the first quarter of 2024.

To support the launch and management of the LizzieSat constellation, the Company has adjusted the organization of its leadership team and promoted from within. Management expects to accelerate the offerings of Data-as-a-Service, Technology Payload Hosting, and the sale of its Artificial Intelligence (AI), both as an independent service and as a part of its data offering.

Sidus first created the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and subsequently promoted Jared Novick on September 27, 2023. The Company is today also announcing the promotion of Lindsey Waitt to LizzieSat Program Manager. In this role, Waitt will lead the engineering team and provide leadership on all technical decisions.

Jamie Adams, who previously served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the company, made the decision to step down from this role, effective as of October 24, 2023. In addition to resigning from his position as CTO, he has also chosen to vacate his seat on the Sidus Space Board of Directors. These changes within the organization have led to the removal of the CTO role.

The rationale behind this change is that the responsibilities that were traditionally associated with the CTO position are now being managed and overseen by other key roles within the company. Specifically, the COO, the Chief Mission Operations Officer, and the LizzieSat Program Manager have assumed the duties and functions that were previously handled by the CTO. This strategic restructuring reflects the evolving needs and priorities of the organization, allowing for a more streamlined and efficient management of technical and operational aspects within Sidus Space.

“I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Lindsey on her well-deserved promotion. This accomplishment is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and exceptional contributions to our team and company,” said Jared Novick, Chief Operating Officer. “Lindsey’s commitment to excellence and her consistent efforts have been noticed by both her immediate team and Sidus’ leadership. Her promotion underscores her leadership skills and the positive impact she’s had on our organization. She’s an inspiration to all of us.”

“On behalf of Sidus, I want to thank Jamie for his numerous contributions to Sidus over the past two years,” said Carol Craig, Sidus’ CEO and Founder. “During this time, Jamie’s expertise was critical to the development of our innovative and unique coincident data collection satellite.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

