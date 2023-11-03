Sidus Space Continues to Add Contracts for Data Collected by LizzieSatTM Satellites Ahead of Planned Launch

Data delivery expected to begin 30 days after planned Q1 2024 launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today announced it has signed an additional agreement to sell the data that it expects to collect with its LizzieSatTM satellites.

Sidus, through its LizzieSat satellites, is expecting to collect data through multiple onboard sensors and receivers. These sensors and receivers include hyperspectral, multispectral, AIS, optical and other sensors which will provide data relevant to multiple industries and sectors. LizzieSat is designed for coincident data collection via these multiple sensors. In addition to raw data, by applying the Company’s onboard FeatherEdge AI, near real-time, actionable intelligence will be available to our customers. Delivery of data is expected to begin 30 days after deployment of LizzieSat which is manifested to launch with SpaceX in the first quarter of 2024.

“As we look to build our LizzieSat constellation over the next several years, we have focused our sales teams on securing additional contracts for our Low Earth Orbit data. While we are often prohibited from releasing the details of our client agreements, we plan to continue to update our shareholders on our progress as we build the new revenue streams that will result from the launch of our LizzieSat constellation,” said Carol Craig, Sidus’ CEO and Founder. “Data-as-a-Service is expected to provide some of the highest margins of our revenue streams, which also include technology hosting aboard our LizzieSats and mission-critical hardware manufacturing. We expect this agreement to be one of many opportunities to sell the data collected by our growing constellation.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

