Sidus Space Announces LizzieSat™-2 is Ready for Launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a full stack vertically integrated satellite manufacturer and operator with diverse space services capabilities including engineering, contract manufacturing, product development and mission operations, announces the successful completion of a critical milestone: the environmental testing of LizzieSat™-2 (LS-2). This key achievement comes as the Company prepares for the upcoming launch which is planned to carry LS-2 into Low Earth Orbit later this year.





Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space, commented on the achievement: “The completion of environmental testing represents a crucial milestone for Sidus Space as we move towards the launch of LizzieSat-2. This testing validates that our satellite can withstand the rigorous conditions of launch and space. I commend our team for their diligent efforts in refining our processes based on insights from our inaugural LizzieSat™ mission in March. We are focused on the upcoming launch and the expansion of our LizzieSat™ offerings, which will be a key driver of our growth strategy.”

The environmental testing, conducted by Element U.S. Space & Defense in Orlando, subjected the fully integrated LS-2 satellite to comprehensive random vibration tests, simulating launch conditions and verifying its structural integrity. These tests confirmed that LS-2 and its instruments can withstand more than three times the maximum predicted launch environment while maintaining full functionality in orbit.

“LizzieSat-1, which has now been in orbit for over 200 days since launching in March, is performing well,” said John Curry, Chief Mission Operations Officer. “Not all companies are fortunate to celebrate first-launch success. The Sidus team worked tirelessly to gather insights and lessons from LS-1, enabling us to swiftly implement enhancements for LS-2 to not only address increasing customer demands but expand data collection capabilities.”

