Sibelco Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification

Schoolhouse and Red Hill Processing Sites Recognized for Environmental Excellence

SPRUCE PINE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#highpurityquartz–Sibelco, a global leader in material solutions and a leader in the mining and processing of high purity quartz, today announced it has received the Wildlife Habitat Council’s (WHC’s) Conservation Certification® for its Schoolhouse and Red Hill processing sites in recognition of the company’s outstanding conservation efforts and wildlife programs.





“We are honored to once again be recognized by WHC as a leader in environmental stewardship for our various programs committed to conservation efforts in the area,” said Cathy Blervacq, Vice President, Sustainability at Sibelco. “Sibelco maintains forestry areas, wildlife monitoring and food plots, and pollinator gardens at our Red Hill and Schoolhouse locations as part of our commitment to supporting sustainable ecosystems through measurable, on-the-ground activities.”

Sibelco’s Red Hill and Schoolhouse WHC programs are led by employee volunteers at the local level who engage with and give back to the communities where Sibelco operates. Programs include wildlife habitat management, creating or improving habitats, providing conservation education and community outreach initiatives.

“WHC certification of our Red Hill and Schoolhouse sites underscores Sibelco’s steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship,” added Achille Njike, Executive Vice President of Operations – Americas. “Our efforts to create more sustainable habitats help ensure our communities remain vibrant places to call home while preserving the environment for future generations.”

Companies achieving WHC Conservation Certification are environmental leaders, voluntarily managing their lands to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them. WHC’s Conservation Certification® is the only voluntary sustainability standard designed for broad-based biodiversity enhancement and conservation education activities on corporate lands. The WHC conducts an objective, third-party evaluation of programs prior to certifying sites under the program.

About Wildlife Habitat Council

Wildlife Habitat Council promotes and certifies habitat conservation and management on corporate lands through partnerships and education. WHC Conservation Certification programs take corporate sustainability goals and objectives and translate them into tangible and measurable on-the-ground actions. Through a focus on building collaboration for conservation with corporate employees, other conservation organizations, government agencies and community members, WHC programs focus on healthy ecosystems and connected communities. WHC-assisted wildlife habitat and conservation education programs are found in 48 states and 24 countries. Learn more at www.wildlifehc.org.

About Sibelco

Sibelco is a global leader in material solutions. Sibelco mines, processes and sells specialty industrial minerals – particularly high purity quartz, silica, clays, feldspathics and olivine – and is a leader in glass recycling. Sibelco’s solutions support the progress of modern life and serve industries as diverse as glass, ceramics, construction, coatings, polymers and water purification. The Sibelco Group has production facilities in more than 30 countries and a team of some 5,000 people. Learn more at www.sibelco.com.

