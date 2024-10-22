SHVO Welcomes World’s Leading AI Conference to the Iconic Transamerica Pyramid Center

The recently reopened Transamerica Pyramid Center, a burgeoning hub for AI and innovation in SF, partners with the 2024 TED AI San Francisco Festival

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, luxury real estate development firm SHVO welcomed the world’s leading AI conference, TED AI San Francisco, to Transamerica Pyramid Center which was recently remastered in collaboration with Foster + Partners and reopened to the public. The two-day conference runs October 22 and 23, and is attended by the pioneers, trailblazers and industry leaders at the forefront of leveraging AI to impact our world.

Michael Shvo, Chairman and CEO of SHVO, said, “TED AI is the preeminent global AI conference and our ongoing partnership at the Transamerica Pyramid Center further solidifies the building’s unique role as a growing hub of creativity and innovation for AI and other growing industries in the city.”

In addition to hosting the conference, the iconic San Francisco landmark will showcase an immersive AI-powered light show entitled “Pyramid of Light & Sound” and its first Robot Festival. The immersive light show experience is a unique opportunity to witness the iconic tower transformed into a canvas of light and color. The light show was developed and designed using the latest AI visual modeling systems and motion capture technology, complementing the innovative spirit and groundbreaking discussions taking place throughout the 2nd annual TED AI San Francisco Conference. Like the “Pyramid of Light & Sound” witnessed by millions during the reopening ceremony, the show is intended to serve as a source of public inspiration to innovators around the world who continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with technology and art.

Shvo added, “The Pyramid of Light & Sound is a beacon to the world: there’s a new innovation revolution taking place here in San Francisco and the Transamerica Pyramid Center is at its heart. We are incredibly proud that the investment in the Transamerica Pyramid Center, remastering the city block with Lord Norman Foster, is playing a vital role in the broader revitalization of downtown and the entire city.”

Night one of TED AI San Francisco at Transamerica Pyramid Center features live robotics demonstrations by brands including 1X, Field AI and Enchanted Tools, performances by King Most and Ryan Lucero, and inspiring cuisine prepared by the culinary team of Michelin-recognized Chef Bradley Kilgore who is behind three soon-to-open restaurant concepts at Transamerica Pyramid Center.

Transamerica Pyramid Center has become a global tech, finance and AI hub, attracting tenants such as Blockchain Capital, Wedbush and NextAxiom. Located on the northern edge of San Francisco’s Financial District, Transamerica Pyramid Center celebrated its official reopening on September 12, 2024, following a $1 billion dollar investment by SHVO and Deutsche Finance America that included a remastering of the building by Lord Norman Foster and his global design firm Foster + Partners. The iconic tower, long a symbol of resilience and architectural ingenuity, and two adjacent buildings at Two and Three Transamerica, are being reimagined with an elevated aesthetic and service that extends hospitality to tenants and guests with luxurious private amenities and expanded public spaces. Transamerica Redwood Park, an urban oasis in the heart of the City, has also been meticulously restored and expanded with a new plaza, seating and landscaping. It is now a destination for people from around the city, a true public place again.

As a symbol of innovation and resilience, Transamerica Pyramid Center continues to serve as a leading destination for innovation, thought leadership and cultural convening. It is currently host to three exhibitions including Pyramid Dreams, an exhibit featuring artwork by San Francisco schoolchildren inspired by the American Dream; Les Lalanne, an outdoor exhibition showcasing sculptures by the renowned French artists Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne; and The Vertical City, an exhibition displaying concepts and designs focused on sustainability in urban design by Norman Foster and Foster + Partners.

“It is exciting to see Transamerica Pyramid Center once again become a meeting point in the heart of downtown where people can gather to enjoy cultural experiences or just spend time together in this great city,” said Shvo.

ABOUT SHVO

SHVO is a luxury real estate development and investment firm built on the vision of Chairman & CEO Michael Shvo to create culture-defining experiences in iconic properties. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago, SHVO owns and operates a national portfolio valued at more than $8 billion and 4.5 million square feet across commercial office and retail space, hospitality, and luxury residential assets.

The firm’s selective portfolio of architecturally significant properties, from innovative ground up new developments to revitalized landmarks that define skylines in the world’s leading cities, includes the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, The Raleigh Hotel in Miami Beach, 333 South Wabash Avenue in Chicago, Mandarin Oriental Residences at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue in New York City and the AMAN New York Hotel and Residences at the Crown building.

Renowned for its expertise, SHVO is fully integrated with highly diversified industry experience in every aspect of acquisitions, finance, development, design, sales, leasing, property management, hospitality, and sustainability.

www.SHVO.com

ABOUT TRANSAMERICA PYRAMID CENTER

The Transamerica Pyramid opened in 1972 at 600 Montgomery Street, long known as the “Wall Street of the West” and the gateway to San Francisco’s Financial District. The quartz-studded concrete tower has over 3,000 windows, rises 853 feet, and was designed by William L. Pereira & Associates, the famed firm that helped pioneer California’s distinctive modernism in the second half of the 20th century. It is currently the tallest pyramid structure on the planet.

The Complex covers an entire city block and includes three buildings totaling approximately 750,000 square feet – the iconic pyramid-shaped tower, the office building at 505 Sansome Street, and a site set for approximately 100,000 square feet of office redevelopment at 545 Sansome Street. Anchoring the three buildings is the Redwood Park, an urban oasis featuring a grove of mature redwood trees shading public open space.

In 2020 the building was sold for the first time in its history to SHVO and Deutsche Finance America for $650 million, the United States’ largest commercial transaction to occur amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. SHVO recently completed a multi-phase renovation estimated at $400 million, that has elevated the Transamerica Pyramid from a visual marvel into a magnetic destination for both tenants and the public.

www.transamericapyramidcenter.com

Contacts

shvo@berlinrosen.com