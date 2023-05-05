Shutterfly Names Sally Pofcher Chief Executive Officer

Hilary Schneider to transition to strategic advisor to the board of directors

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shutterfly, the leading e-commerce company for personalized products and custom design, today announced that Sally Pofcher has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer. Hilary Schneider, Shutterfly’s former CEO, will transition to a strategic advisor to the Company’s Board of Directors.





“ Sally’s exceptional leadership, and impressive track record of growing omni-channel consumer businesses, make her the ideal leader to guide Shutterfly through its next phase of transformation and take the company to new heights,” said Apollo Partner and Co-Head of Private Equity, David Sambur.

“ We are thrilled to welcome Sally to Shutterfly and its family of brands,” said Apollo Partner, Private Equity, Reed Rayman. “ We also want to express our gratitude to Hilary for her invaluable contributions to the Shutterfly family of brands during her tenure as CEO. Her leadership and commitment have helped position Shutterfly for continued success, and we look forward to her continued involvement as an advisor to the Board of Directors.”

Ms. Pofcher joins the Shutterfly executive team with more than 30 years of experience in growing and leading omnichannel consumer businesses. Most recently, Ms. Pofcher served as CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors of Hanna Andersson, the premium children’s clothing brand, and as Operating Partner at the private equity firm L Catterton. She also served as the Board Chairman and CEO of Paper Source, the stationery and gift retailer, where she successfully led the organization through years of double-digit sales and profit growth, as well as a successful investor transition. Additionally, she has served as Board Member for multiple consumer retail businesses including Sweaty Betty, Claire’s and Pet Retail Brands. She has also held prior leadership roles as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at The Gap and as Partner at McKinsey and Company.

“ I am honored to join the Shutterfly family of brands in our shared mission of celebrating life’s most unforgettable moments,” said Ms. Pofcher. “ Shutterfly’s strong fundamentals – a portfolio of loved brands, impressive scale, and a talented team – provide a tremendous springboard for further innovation and growth. I look forward to bringing a renewed focus on exceptional customer experiences, supported by technology and product innovations, and enhanced operational excellence. With my blend of strategic and financial acumen, combined with a keen eye for merchandising and creating great customer experiences, I am confident that we can reinvigorate our leadership position and deliver exceptional value for years to come.”

“ I’m delighted to welcome Sally Pofcher as the incoming CEO of Shutterfly and its family of brands,” said Hilary Schneider. “ We’ve been on an incredible journey over the past three years, and I am so proud of the momentum we are seeing in our business. Under Sally’s leadership, I am confident that Shutterfly will continue to thrive and scale new peaks. As a strategic advisor to the Board of Directors, I am excited to continue delivering delightful and meaningful products and experiences to our customers.”

About Shutterfly:

Shutterfly and its family of brands make up one of the leading e-commerce companies for personalized products and custom design. Shutterfly and its family of brands are organized into three divisions: Consumer, Lifetouch and Shutterfly Business Solutions. Shutterfly is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information about Shutterfly, visit www.shutterflyinc.com. Follow us on social @shutterfly

