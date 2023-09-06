Shutterfly Names Jan Paul Teuwen Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shutterfly, a leading e-commerce company for personalized products and custom design, today announced the appointment of Jan Paul Teuwen as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 11, 2023. Jan Paul will succeed Mike Eklund, who will be stepping down from the CFO role to pursue other opportunities.





“This is an exciting moment for the Shutterfly family of brands as we chart the course for our next phase of strategic growth,” said Sally Pofcher, CEO of Shutterfly. “Jan Paul’s focus on creating lasting value, combined with his operational know-how and extensive global manufacturing experience, positions us well to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead. I also want to express my gratitude to Mike for his significant contributions to Shutterfly and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Shutterfly with its portfolio of inspiring brands and strong consumer value proposition,” said Jan Paul Teuwen, incoming CFO, Shutterfly. “Working closely with Sally, the finance team, and the entire Shutterfly organization, my focus will be on building on our strong momentum by driving lasting growth and prioritizing customer experience and operational excellence.”

Jan Paul Teuwen most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Lumileds, a global lighting solutions company, where he oversaw the finance, investor relations, global IT operations and other functions. Prior to his time at Lumileds, Jan Paul spent ten years at Philips, the global technology company, where he held controller and FP&A positions with several business areas including R&D, consumer products, retail, and telecommunications, ranging in global revenue of up to $2 billion and complex research and development budgets of $200 million.

In this role, Jan Paul will oversee all aspects of Shutterfly’s financial operations including controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, audit and investor relations.

Shutterfly and its family of brands make up one of the leading e-commerce companies for personalized products and custom design. Shutterfly and its family of brands are organized into three divisions: Consumer, Lifetouch and Shutterfly Business Solutions. Shutterfly is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information about Shutterfly, visit www.shutterflyinc.com. Follow us on social @shutterfly

