Shure Announces New MoveMic Wireless Microphones; Now in Stock at B&H

Pro Audio News: Shure reveals its new MoveMic line of wireless audio devices designed for YouTubers, and mobile journalists, a sub-category of its MOTIV family of products.









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to introduce the new MoveMic lineup from Shure, which offers simpler, quicker, and more professional workflows for mobile content creators.

Shure MoveMic Two 2-Person MV-TWO-Z7 Clip-On Wireless Microphone System for Mobile Devices



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1803904-REG/shure_mv_two_z7_movemic_two_direct_to.html

Designed to record or livestream directly from the Shure MOTIV video and audio apps, MoveMic delivers one of the most compact and discreet creator-centric audio recording systems on the market.

MoveMic One is the world’s smallest single-channel wireless audio recording system and is ideal for videographers, YouTubers, and mobile journalists looking to record professional-level spoken word. Sporting a custom acoustic design and proprietary wireless software, the MoveMic One offers excellent audio quality in an ultralightweight and portable design.

Shure MoveMic One 1-Person Clip-On Wireless Microphone System



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1803901-REG/shure_mv_one_z7_movemic_one_direct_to.html

The Shure MoveMic One can connect directly to ones phone via the Shure MOTIV audio and video apps, no receiver required. Once the system is paired with the MOTIV app, microphones will automatically re-connect to the last paired device after being turned on.

Via the app, you can control gain, limiter, compression, noise reduction, and EQ. Record and live stream your content with the MOTIV apps and enjoy an all-in-one streaming experience that takes the pain out of the process.

The MoveMic One can operate for up to 8 hours on its built-in rechargeable battery. Charging is easy—simply pop the lavalier mic into the included compact charging case, which provides two complete charges for 24 hours of total field time. The charging case and lav microphone can be purchased separately as spares or replacements, as well. And with an IPX4 rating, the system can survive inclement weather or particularly sweaty subjects with ease.

When you need to upgrade to two channels of wireless audio, go with the MoveMic Two, which records directly to your phone, just like MoveMic One. MoveMic Two provides two clip-on microphones for mobile content creators, videographers, and journalists.

The Shure MoveMic Two offers the same performance as the MoveMic One, but with an extra microphone, making it a great choice for interviews. Quick and easy to set up, MoveMic Two can support a wide array of content creation and production scenarios.

Both MoveMic One and MoveMic Two include a USB-C cable and a charging case for charging the clip-on lavalier mic(s). Both MoveMics also offer superb audio quality, rapid setup, and compact, featherweight portability.

For an even more versatile and professional configuration, Shure has you covered with the MoveMic Two Receiver Kit, which includes both the MoveMic Two system, as well as the MoveMic Receiver and a 3.5mm audio cable.

The MoveMic Receiver opens up compatibility with cameras, computers, and third-party mobile apps. Now you are no longer tied to the MOTIV software family and can use this sublimely portable and efficient mic system with virtually any mobile production equipment.

The MoveMic Receiver is shoe mountable for use directly on a camera. With the receiver you can send audio to outboard gear via the 3.5mm analog output, monitor directly with the provided headphone output, and charge directly with the USB-C port for long shoots. The USB-C port can also be used to send audio digitally.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

The B&H Payboo® Credit Card

Save the Tax with B&H Payboo Card

You pay the tax; we pay you back – Instantly.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

Henry Posner



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/