Shufti Pro’s KYC and AML Screening Solutions Redefine Security and Compliance Standards of the Digital Sphere

Shufti Pro accelerates trust and ensures security with cutting-edge ID verification solutions, including KYC, AML screening, KYB, NFC technology, and risk assessment.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aml—Shufti Pro, a leading provider of IDV and fraud prevention solutions, continues to empower global businesses with its innovative product portfolio. The company provides an array of AI-powered IDV solutions, including KYC, AML screening, KYB, NFC technology, and risk assessment to verify identities, detect financial crimes, streamline customer onboarding, and assess potential risks effectively.

The company deploys AI and ML algorithms to perform IDV checks and ensures a greater level of accuracy and security in the customer onboarding process. AML screening solutions allow merchandise to fulfil regulatory requirements and detect potential financial risks. The solution scans customers’ data against global AML watchlists, sanctions lists, and PEPs databases to prevent money laundering, terrorist financing, and other fraudulent activities.

The global IDV provider Shufti Pro provides an NFC verification product that uses near-field communication technology for secure, reliable, and instant customer verification. The company also offers KYB verification to authenticate other companies’ legal status and ownership to create trustworthy partnerships and eliminate financial risks in the business ecosystem.

“We are dedicated to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, continually polishing and expanding our product offerings to fulfil the evolving needs of our clients. With Shufti Pro, businesses can confidently operate in the digital age, knowing they have a trusted IDV partner by their side,” said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro.

The company has recently launched a risk assessment solution that plays a crucial role in evaluating potential threats businesses face. Last year, Shufti Pro secured $20 Million in Series A funding to accelerate its international expansion, enhance its IDV solutions and expand its compliance suite. Global organisations looking for an IDV partner can reach Shufti Pro at one of its offices or through its website here.

About Shufti Pro

The company has six international offices and has launched 17 complimentary IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 10,000 ID documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.

Contacts

For more information,



Paul Keene



Snr. Digital Marketing Manager | Shufti Pro



paul.k@shuftipro.com

+44 020 3435 6498

Market Pro



Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro



Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai