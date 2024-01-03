ShowSeeker Appoints Rose Schneider as Vice President of Technical Operations

ShowSeeker Expands Leadership with Seasoned Technical Operations Expert from OnMedia, Bringing Over 20 Years of Industry Experience

CARSON CITY, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdTech—ShowSeeker, creator of the US advertising industry’s fastest-growing, cloud-based order management system, today announced the addition of Rose Schneider to its senior leadership team as Vice President of Technical Operations. As a seasoned expert with over two decades in technical operations and ad sales, she is poised to significantly enhance ShowSeeker’s technological capabilities and operational efficiency.









“Building excellent business software to streamline and simplify the sales process is what has brought me the most satisfaction during my career,” said Rose Schneider, Vice President of Technical Operations at ShowSeeker. “Pilot is revolutionizing the ad sales industry, and I am excited to join a team that has an excellent track record of staying ahead of the curve and a future roadmap that will continue to set new trends.”

Rose brings over two decades of diverse experience from OnMedia where she began her career developing a crucial ingest and processing system for Ampersand orders and quickly advanced to broader responsibilities. Her most recent position was as Senior Director of Ad Sales Operations, where she led the IT, client services, and traffic teams. Rose also spearheaded key technical projects and was instrumental in OnMedia’s initial integration with Pilot, demonstrating her versatile leadership and technical expertise.

In her pivotal new role, Rose will be responsible for the technical orchestration of onboarding new clients, managing third-party integrations, and spearheading user training programs. Her contributions will be crucial in refining ShowSeeker’s onboarding process, optimizing technical workflows, and sustaining direct and transparent communication with client stakeholders.

“Bringing Rose Schneider on board as our Vice President of Technical Operations underscores our commitment to leading the way in technical innovation and operational excellence,” said Dave Hardy, CEO at ShowSeeker. “I am confident that her background and track record will serve to enhance efficiencies across our entire technical and development organization. Rose has garnered the deep respect of her previous staff, industry peers, and companies throughout the ad tech community. We are fortunate and thrilled to have her join our team.”

About ShowSeeker

ShowSeeker streamlines the ad sales, buying and planning process for video service providers with an easy-to-use, cloud-based platform that facilitates every step from proposal generation to campaign performance tracking. ShowSeeker’s robust AdTech tools help optimize and better monetize ad sales by automating tasks, reducing manual workloads, and increasing operational efficiencies. Integrated data insights ensure ad buys are targeted, effective, and highly customizable, all to ultimately drive better ROI for buyers and sellers alike.

Since its founding in 2003, ShowSeeker has become a leading provider of ad sales management, planning and workflow solutions for the cable TV industry. In today’s fragmented TV landscape, operators have come to rely on the incremental revenue generated by the ShowSeeker platform.

