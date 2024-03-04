ShowSeeker Appoints Joni Claerbout as Vice President of Sales and Client Engagement

ShowSeeker Grows Leadership Team with Seasoned Sales and Product Innovation Expert, Bringing Over 30 Years of Industry Experience from Comcast, NBC, Spectrum Reach and Cox Media

CARSON CITY, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdTech—ShowSeeker, a global organization and creator of the US advertising industry’s fastest-growing, cloud-based order management system, today announced the addition of Joni Claerbout to its senior leadership team as Vice President of Sales and Client Engagement. With a highly successful sales, leadership, product innovation, and integration record across television and digital properties, Joni will leverage her experience and network to accelerate ShowSeeker’s growth as it becomes the media industry’s standard for end-to-end order management. From programming to research, from planning to performance reporting, ShowSeeker manages more than $10 Billion in proposals and more than $2.3 Billion in submitted orders.









“I was one of ShowSeeker’s first customers and over the last 20 years, I have watched this company grow into a world-class organization, with a robust, end-to-end order management system that is changing the industry,” said Joni Claerbout, Vice President of Sales and Client Engagement at ShowSeeker. “With the release of Pilot® and the many benefits it brings to the media industry, I knew I wanted to be a part of something so pivotal and exciting.”

Joni brings over three decades of sales and leadership experience, beginning with her tenure at Comcast Spotlight where she was VP and GM for the Sacramento and Fresno, CA markets. Joni continued her successful sales and leadership career at NBC in San Francisco, CA as Head of National Strategic Partnerships, developing campaigns with clients like Maserati and Bank of America and placing clients in the Super Bowl. At Spectrum Reach, Joni was responsible for growing linear revenue while also creating new revenue streams by launching multiple digital products across the western regions of Spectrum. Most recently, Joni served as Director of Sales for Cox Media leading the Florida, Georgia and Alabama markets, where she was credited with integrating multiple digital products, leading the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts for the SE Region while driving both traditional and new revenue streams.

During her career, Joni has led and mentored hundreds of employees and worked with thousands of advertising clients and media executives across the country. In her new role, Joni will be responsible for continuing the expansion of ShowSeeker’s client base beyond cable ad sales to include advanced advertising and digital media, broadcast stations, advertising agencies, and vendor partner relationships.

“Joni has a proven track record in both television and digital ad sales. I worked for Joni over two decades ago, her leadership skills shaped my early career and helped me grow into the leader I am today,” said Dave Hardy, CEO at ShowSeeker. “Adding Joni to our leadership team is not only a proud moment for me, but it signals our strong commitment to accelerating the growth of our client base and product offerings.”

In addition to the creation of this new role, Jeff Blaszak has also been elevated to Senior Vice President of Business Operations and Strategy. Jeff will continue to oversee the company’s growing sales and marketing efforts to position ShowSeeker as the industry standard for unified order management across multiscreen platforms.

This news comes off the heels of significant growth for ShowSeeker, with the recent appointment of industry veteran Rose Schneider as its Vice President of Technical Operations, and Spectrum Reach adopting its end-to-end cloud-based order management system, Pilot®, across its entire advertising sales footprint.

About ShowSeeker

ShowSeeker streamlines the ad sales, buying and planning process for video service providers with an easy-to-use, cloud-based platform that facilitates every step from proposal generation to campaign performance tracking. ShowSeeker’s robust AdTech tools help optimize and better monetize ad sales by automating tasks, reducing manual workloads, and increasing operational efficiencies. Integrated data insights ensure ad buys are targeted, effective, and highly customizable, all to ultimately drive better ROI for buyers and sellers alike.

Since its founding in 2003, ShowSeeker has become a global organization and leading provider of ad sales management, planning and workflow solutions for the cable TV industry. In today’s fragmented TV landscape, operators have come to rely on the incremental revenue generated by ShowSeeker products.

