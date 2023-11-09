Showcasing Success: Genians and RAS Infotech at Black Hat MEA 2023 with NAC-Driven ZTNA

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#8021x–Genians, the industry pioneer in NAC-driven Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced today it will attend Black Hat 2023 MEA on Nov 14 – 16, 2023. This event will see Genians join forces with RAS Infotech, a rapidly expanding, one-stop cybersecurity solutions provider in the Middle East. With the escalating demand for NAC-driven ZTNA capabilities in Saudi Arabia, and a proven track record of success in the Middle Eastern Marketplace, Genians is set to actively collaborate with RAS Infotech to make ZTNA a reality in the region.





“Genians’ technology consistently proves its effectiveness, evident throughout our ever-expanding customer base, particularly within critical sectors like Finance, Construction, Broadcasting, Telecom, Energy, and Critical Infrastructure. We have a strong track record of replicating our success with new clients. The introduction of Genians’ latest ZTNA technology holds the potential to propel RAS Infotech’s cybersecurity business to unprecedented levels of achievement,” said RAS Infotech CEO Akram Khazi.

Under its “Vision 2030” initiative, Saudi Arabia is actively seeking to diversify its economy by expanding infrastructure and fostering domestic manufacturing. This transformational agenda recently saw South Korea and Saudi Arabia partner in a historic $15.6 billion energy infrastructure deal, with industry leaders like Hyundai and Posco solidifying their commitments to Riyadh’s Vision 2030 economic reforms.

“Genians has played a pivotal role in bolstering the cybersecurity of major Korean infrastructure and energy firms, safeguarding their IT and OT assets to the highest standards of security and compliance. Leveraging its well-established technology and extensive expertise, Genians is well-positioned to contribute to Vision 2030 by fostering collaboration between the Korean government and its global customers,” said Genians CEO, Dong-Bum Lee.

“Leveraging a history of achievements that traces back to 2005, the Genians team has continually advanced its flagship product, Genian NAC. This evolution encompasses groundbreaking solutions such as Cloud-managed NAC and NAC-driven ZTNA, recognized as essential components in 5G networks and providing the connectivity crucial for smart cities. With this remarkable track record, we stand prepared to actively contribute to Vision 2030,” said Genians CTO, Kyyeon Kim.

With over 3,000 organizations worldwide placing their trust in Genians for network access security, you have the opportunity to become an integral part of our remarkable journey to success. Seeing is believing. Stop by Stand C18 at Hall 2 to learn more or contact Team RAS Infotech with any inquiries.

About RAS Infotech

RAS Infotech Limited was established in the year 1998 with offices in India and UAE with the sole purpose of providing comprehensive network security and network management solutions to customers across the Indian Sub-Continent and MENA region. RAS has over 1,000 satisfied clients since 20 years of its inception. It is due to the efforts of its sales and support teams, as well as consulting professionals, that these clients have renewed their trust in RAS year after year.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860), the industry pioneer in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), provides a fundamental cybersecurity platform for building a trusted path to secure access for any connecting devices by leveraging its Device Platform Intelligence (DPI), Network Access Control (NAC), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Since 2005, the company has served more than 3,000 customers, in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Genians is working to build a better security culture in the connected world by teaming up with global communities and industry leaders around the world.

Contacts

hello@genians.com