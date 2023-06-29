Show me the Science! Gameshow Showcases Agri-Food Companies at Ag-West Bio’s Annual & Special Meeting

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agriculture–Come on down! Ag-West Bio, Saskatchewan’s bioscience industry association is highlighting innovation in the bioscience (agri-food) industry with Show me the Science – a ‘gameshow mashup’ – on June 29, 2023, following the company’s 19th Annual and Special Meeting.





Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit will be attending to bring greetings from the Province and to make an announcement.

The Companies:

HumaTerra: specializes in developing and manufacturing soil inoculants to restore biological health of soil.

Paddock Wood Brewing: one of Saskatchewan’s first microbreweries, creating unique flavours and refreshing taste.

Prairie Tide Diversified: developing novel, high-value products that offer innovative health benefits to consumers.

Proxima R&D: contract research and scientific services space for scientists, with a focus on biotechnology.

Undercover Horticulture: year-round, managed greenhouse space so researchers can focus on research.

VeriGrain: the leading on-farm, grain inventory management and digital traceability system for producers.

Who will be the Survivor? The Weakest Link? You Be the Judge.



The ‘contestants’ will pitch for their companies and explain how they use science – translated for non-scientists. Audience favourites will be awarded prizes for Pitch Perfect, Best Prop and OMG, I didn’t know that! The audience also gets to prove they are Smarter Than a Fifth Grader by participating in a trivia quiz.

The presentations will be followed by a networking reception. The Price is Right (free) and everyone is welcome!

Details:



Thursday, June 29, 2023



Sheraton Cavalier, 612 Spadina Crescent E, Saskatoon, SK

1:30 pm – Registration opens



2:00 pm – Annual Meeting



2:45 pm – Program



3:45 pm – Announcement



Networking Reception

About Ag-West Bio



Ag-West Bio is Saskatchewan’s bioscience industry association. The company works as a catalyst for industry growth in the bioeconomy through investments, aiding strategic alliances, and providing business planning support, regulatory advice, and communications. Funding for Ag-West Bio is provided by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP) program. www.agwest.sk.ca

Contacts

Jackie Robin



Communications Director



Ag-West Bio Inc.



(306) 229-0391



jackie.robin@agwest.sk.ca