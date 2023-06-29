<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Show me the Science! Gameshow Showcases Agri-Food Companies at Ag-West Bio’s Annual...
Business Wire

Show me the Science! Gameshow Showcases Agri-Food Companies at Ag-West Bio’s Annual & Special Meeting

di Business Wire

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agriculture–Come on down! Ag-West Bio, Saskatchewan’s bioscience industry association is highlighting innovation in the bioscience (agri-food) industry with Show me the Science – a ‘gameshow mashup’ – on June 29, 2023, following the company’s 19th Annual and Special Meeting.


Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit will be attending to bring greetings from the Province and to make an announcement.

The Companies:

  • HumaTerra: specializes in developing and manufacturing soil inoculants to restore biological health of soil.
  • Paddock Wood Brewing: one of Saskatchewan’s first microbreweries, creating unique flavours and refreshing taste.
  • Prairie Tide Diversified: developing novel, high-value products that offer innovative health benefits to consumers.
  • Proxima R&D: contract research and scientific services space for scientists, with a focus on biotechnology.
  • Undercover Horticulture: year-round, managed greenhouse space so researchers can focus on research.
  • VeriGrain: the leading on-farm, grain inventory management and digital traceability system for producers.

Who will be the Survivor? The Weakest Link? You Be the Judge.

The ‘contestants’ will pitch for their companies and explain how they use science – translated for non-scientists. Audience favourites will be awarded prizes for Pitch Perfect, Best Prop and OMG, I didn’t know that! The audience also gets to prove they are Smarter Than a Fifth Grader by participating in a trivia quiz.

The presentations will be followed by a networking reception. The Price is Right (free) and everyone is welcome!

Details:

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Sheraton Cavalier, 612 Spadina Crescent E, Saskatoon, SK

1:30 pm – Registration opens

2:00 pm – Annual Meeting

2:45 pm – Program

3:45 pm – Announcement

Networking Reception

About Ag-West Bio

Ag-West Bio is Saskatchewan’s bioscience industry association. The company works as a catalyst for industry growth in the bioeconomy through investments, aiding strategic alliances, and providing business planning support, regulatory advice, and communications. Funding for Ag-West Bio is provided by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP) program. www.agwest.sk.ca

Contacts

Jackie Robin

Communications Director

Ag-West Bio Inc.

(306) 229-0391

jackie.robin@agwest.sk.ca

Articoli correlati

Unit21, the Risk and Compliance Infrastructure Company Helping Clients Prevent Financial Crime, Announces $45M Series C

Business Wire Business Wire -
Financing, led by Tiger Global with participation from South Park Commons, has helped foster the growth of a collaborative...
Continua a leggere

Momentum to Partner with Eutelsat and OneWeb to Provide Connectivity Solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News: Eutelsat (Paris:ETL): Momentum, a leading provider of enterprise connectivity solutions in remote areas throughout North and...
Continua a leggere

Economic and Industry Headwinds Driving Slower-Than-Expected Growth in Private LTE and 5G Space; Market Still Expected to Eclipse $5.2 Billion in 2027, According to...

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IDCForecast--Worldwide revenues for private LTE/5G infrastructure will reach $5.2 billion in 2027, according to a new forecast...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Seoul Semiconductor: l’azienda coreana produttrice di semiconduttori ottici si conferma ancora al terzo...

Business Wire