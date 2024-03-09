Shore Capital-Backed Roaming Hunger Names Greg Liberman as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO brings more than two decades of experience building mission-driven marketplace businesses to help supercharge growth for Roaming Hunger

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roaming Hunger (d.b.a. “Roaming Hunger”, “RMNG” or the “Company”), a leading platform for foodservice solutions and experiential marketing activations, today announced the appointment of Greg Liberman as its new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. With an extensive background leading e-commerce, subscription and marketplace businesses, Greg brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to lead Roaming Hunger into its next phase of growth.





Greg brings 20+ years of experience as a people-driven leader, entrepreneur, operator, board member, investor and advisor at businesses ranging from start-ups to publicly-traded companies. With a track record of success leading mission-driven platforms, Greg is well-positioned to drive Roaming Hunger’s mission in enabling businesses to create memorable events, anywhere, anytime.

Commenting on the appointment, Ross Resnick, Founder and Executive Chairman of Roaming Hunger, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Greg to the Roaming Hunger community. His proven leadership, strategic mindset, and passion for innovation align perfectly with our company’s values and vision in supporting our vendor and customer communities. We firmly believe that under Greg’s leadership, both Roaming Hunger and RMNG will continue to be trailblazers in their respective foodservice and experiential marketing industries.”

Greg expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “The opportunities ahead of us are tremendous, and I look forward to hitting the ground running and working collaboratively with Shore Capital, Ross and the rest of the energetic, creative and dedicated Roaming Hunger and RMNG teams to drive the company’s next phase of growth and deliver unparalleled experiences for vendors, event hosts, brand partners and other key stakeholders.”

On the foodservice side of the business, the team is poised to further enhance its industry-leading booking engine with a number of other key services and offerings aimed to make it easier for the platform’s vendor partners to grow their businesses and hosts to create unique, best-in-class events anytime, anywhere. On the marketing services side, via RMNG, the company’s award-winning experiential marketing agency, the team looks forward to continuing to generate value for brands by creating innovative, end-to-end pop-up and mobile marketing activations and expand the platform both organically and through strategic relationships.

About Roaming Hunger

Roaming Hunger (d.b.a. “Roaming Hunger”, “RMNG” or the “Company”) is a Los Angeles, California-based software and services platform partnering with food trucks, catering companies, and mobile pop-up operators to provide foodservice solutions and experiential marketing activations to event planners, corporate partners, hosts and brands nationwide. Roaming Hunger is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a leading lower middle market private equity firm. For more information about Roaming Hunger, please visit: https://roaminghunger.com/.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrials, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. For the fourth consecutive year in 2023, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a top founder friendly investor, and by Pitchbook research for leading all U.S. Private equity firms in total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

