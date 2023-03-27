Shoptalk to Launch Additional Retail and E-Commerce Conference in Fall 2024

Inaugural “Shoptalk Fall” Event to Take Place in Chicago October 8–10, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shoptalk, the leading global event for retail and e-commerce, today announced that it will launch a brand new industry event—Shoptalk Fall—in 2024. Following Shoptalk’s annual flagship event in Las Vegas next March, the inaugural Shoptalk Fall event will take place in Chicago at McCormick Place October 8–10, 2024. Shoptalk Fall will give the industry another opportunity to come together to hear from the most influential people and innovative brands in retail and build the connections that fuel business growth.

“We’re extremely excited to launch Shoptalk Fall in Chicago in 2024 to give retail leaders even more opportunities to make crucial connections and be a part of the most exciting conversations in the industry,” said Sophie Wawro, Global President, Shoptalk. “Our community has told us loud and clear that they want more of the transformative opportunities and learning that Shoptalk facilitates, with over 370,000 requests for introductions between delegates at Shoptalk this year. This new event will double those opportunities for our community, while building momentum more quickly to help drive the retail industry even faster into the future.”

Shoptalk Fall will feature all the elements that attendees of the flagship Shoptalk event in Las Vegas have come to know and love. The Chicago event will feature game-changing leaders sharing their insights on the latest retail technologies, trends and business models, along with rich original content. Shoptalk Fall will also feature our renowned Meetup—the world’s largest meetings program for the retail industry—which will facilitate tens of thousands of double-opt-in meetings on-site during the show, enabling our community to make opportunity-filled connections with new and familiar faces, including customers, partners, vendors and friends.

Shoptalk 2024 Calendar

Shoptalk US: Las Vegas, March 17–20, 2024

Shoptalk Europe: Barcelona, June 3–5, 2024

Shoptalk Meetup for Women: Online only , June 25–27, 2024

, June 25–27, 2024 New! Shoptalk Fall—Chicago: October 8–10, 2024

To learn more about Shoptalk Fall and stay in the loop, please visit fall.shoptalk.com.

About Shoptalk

A Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE: LN) event, Shoptalk is widely known for organizing retail’s best and fastest-growing events, and bringing together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at unparalleled scale across a broad range of online and offline use cases and innovative new formats, including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings and Meetups. Since 2016, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry’s community of innovators by bringing established retailers and brands together with direct-to-consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others. For more information, visit www.shoptalk.com.

