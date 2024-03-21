Shoptalk Opens Registration for Inaugural Fall Event

Senior Executives from Walmart and Ulta Beauty to Headline

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shoptalk, the leading global event for retail innovation, today announces the registration, launch and preliminary agenda of Shoptalk Fall.

Taking place October 16–18, 2024 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Shoptalk Fall expands upon the trusted digital-first content and strategies that retailers have come to rely upon at Shoptalk Spring while introducing new and innovative programming dedicated to help retailers that are in the early stages of their digital transformation process to break down siloes across their organization and deliver a fully integrated, unified commerce experience.

“Shoptalk Spring has served as the annual touchpoint for the retail industry to come together to innovate, collaborate and redefine the retail ecosystem, but the call for another opportunity to connect has grown louder and louder” said Sophie Wawro, Global President, Shoptalk. “Launching Shoptalk Fall will allow retailers to bring together all facets of their organization at a critical time of the year to dive deeper into the full spectrum of digitization; from ecommerce and marketing to merchandising, supply chain and stores.”

Keynote speakers confirmed for Shoptalk Fall include Kath McLay, the President & CEO of Walmart International, Ulta Beauty CEO Dave Kimball and Kecia Steelman, the company’s President and Chief Operation Officer. Additional speakers include senior executives from Target, McDonald’s, Kohl’s, Nordstrom and many more.

Shoptalk Fall participants will also have the opportunity to take part in Meetup—the world’s largest meetings program for the retail industry that will be facilitating more than 20,000 double-opt-in meetings during the event. Connecting with key partners and customers multiple times a year is critical to fostering successful relationships, and Meetup saw overwhelming demand at Shoptalk events in 2023 and 2024, with more than 700,000 meetings requested and a 90% satisfaction rate overall.

Registration for Shoptalk Fall 2024 is now open. For more information about the event and to register, please visit fall.shoptalk.com.

