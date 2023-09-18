Shop Some of Amazon’s Best Early Holiday Deals—Exclusively for Prime Members—During Prime Big Deal Days, October 10-11

Save big with deep discounts on seasonal deals from brands like Dyson, Sony, Barbie, SharkNinja, iRobot, LG, Peloton, Jabra, and Betty Buzz by Blake Lively

Shop exclusive Invite-only deals on items expected to sell out, like 60% off Blink smart home security

Find gift inspiration on Amazon’s Holiday Shop, and from product picks by influencers like Olivia Culpo and Claudia and Margo Oshry of ‘Girl with No Job’ and The Toast podcast

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: AMZN)—’Tis the season to save big. Prime members can start their shopping early this upcoming season with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, beginning on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and running through October 11. Amazon will make it easier for Prime members to find deals they’re interested in with personalized recommendations based on past purchases, browsing history, and items saved to their Lists. Prime members will have access to deals from independent sellers like Ruggable x Jonathan Adler, Urban Decay, and PicassoTiles. Additionally, with new deals dropping as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event across a wide selection of products with fast and convenient delivery options, Prime Big Deal Days has members’ shopping needs covered. Customers who are not yet Prime members can join Prime or start a free trial at amazon.com/primebigdealdays and get the most out of shopping on Amazon.









“We’re giving our Prime members yet another way to save, with deals on some of the most wanted gifts of the season,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “Members can shop deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys that include some of our most popular items during Prime Big Deal Days. They can also take advantage of other exciting Prime member benefits, like shopping favorite brands beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime and accessing doorbuster deals with Invite-only deals.”

Start Shopping Now

Shop various Prime member exclusive deals now, including deep discounts, and explore Amazon’s Toys We Love list, featuring more than 200 items from top brands like LEGO, Mattel, and Disney. Plus, with the Small Business badge and the new Small Business filter, you can easily discover products from the many small business brands and artisans in Amazon’s store. Find some of the best early deals from small businesses like Lyrically Correct, Beard Club, RMS Beauty, Kreyol Essence, and Mighty Paw—along with other Black-owned, women-owned, and military-family-owned small business brands and independent artisans at amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals.

Find gift inspiration on Amazon’s Holiday Shop: Amazon’s newly launched Holiday Shop offers low prices on essentials and unique gifting, whether it’s for hosting with friends, home décor, or matching apparel. From customers’ most loved items to an expansive Holiday Toy List, customers can shop items from Squishmallows, Hasbro Games, and Disney100. To explore the Holiday Shop, visit amazon.com/holiday.

Amazon’s newly launched Holiday Shop offers low prices on essentials and unique gifting, whether it’s for with friends, home décor, or matching apparel. From customers’ most loved items to an expansive Holiday Toy List, customers can shop items from Squishmallows, Hasbro Games, and Disney100. To explore the Holiday Shop, visit amazon.com/holiday. Shop beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime: U.S.-based Prime members can take advantage of the new shopping benefit Buy with Prime, and shop exclusive Prime Big Deal Days offers beyond Amazon.com on select brands’ websites. Get up to 40% off directly from brands such as Wyze, KNOW Beauty, and Targus. To discover deals beyond Amazon.com, visit buywithprime.amazon.com/shoppers.

U.S.-based Prime members can take advantage of the new shopping benefit Buy with Prime, and shop exclusive Prime Big Deal Days offers beyond Amazon.com on select brands’ websites. Get up to 40% off directly from brands such as Wyze, KNOW Beauty, and Targus. To discover deals beyond Amazon.com, visit buywithprime.amazon.com/shoppers. Prime cardmembers earn 10% back on select Amazon devices: From October 2-12, eligible Prime members with a Prime Visa, Prime Store Card, or Amazon Prime Secured Card can earn an additional 5% back (for a total of 10%) on select products including Amazon devices, like Echo, Ring, and Fire TV devices. Additional Prime Card Bonus offers are available on amazon.com/primecardbonus.

From October 2-12, eligible Prime members with a Prime Visa, Prime Store Card, or Amazon Prime Secured Card can earn an additional 5% back (for a total of 10%) on select products including Amazon devices, like Echo, Ring, and Fire TV devices. Additional Prime Card Bonus offers are available on amazon.com/primecardbonus. Try Amazon Music Unlimited: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can also get the new Echo Pop for $4.99 with the purchase of one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. More info can be found at amazon.com/music/unlimited.

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can also get the new Echo Pop for $4.99 with the purchase of one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. More info can be found at amazon.com/music/unlimited. Add Amazon devices to your cart: Save up to 65% on a three-pack of eero Pro Mesh WiFi Systems; up to 45% on select Echo bundles; up to 40% on select Fire TV devices, including Fire TV 32” 2-Series smart TVs and Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD; and up to 30% on select Kindle e-reader bundles, including Kindle Paperwhite Kids essentials bundle and Kindle Scribe essentials bundle.

Save up to 65% on a three-pack of eero Pro WiFi Systems; up to 45% on select Echo bundles; up to 40% on select Fire TV devices, including Fire TV 32” 2-Series smart TVs and Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD; and up to 30% on select Kindle e-reader bundles, including Kindle Paperwhite Kids essentials and Kindle Scribe essentials bundle. Follow influencer-curated shopping lists: Olivia Culpo and Claudia and Margo Oshry of “Girl with No Job” and The Toast podcast are sharing their top product picks leading up to Prime Big Deal Days. Tune in to their livestreams on amazon.com/live or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV. Additionally, customers in the U.S. can find influencer picks on Inspire, a personalized feed of shoppable videos and photos within the Amazon Shopping app. Look for Inspire on the app’s bottom navigation bar.

Get Ready for the Big Day

Join Prime to participate in Prime Big Deal Days. Sign up for Invite-only deals and learn of other ways to best prepare for the event to maximize your savings with the following tips:

Get big deals and all the benefits of Prime: With a Prime membership, you can save money every day with exclusive deals, free delivery, prescription savings, and quality entertainment. Join Prime and don’t miss out on some of the best deals of the season during Prime Big Deal Days and access every day savings and discounts.

With a Prime membership, you can save money every day with exclusive deals, free delivery, prescription savings, and quality entertainment. Join Prime and don’t miss out on some of the best deals of the season during Prime Big Deal Days and access every day savings and discounts. Request access now to doorbuster deals: Starting today, Prime members can sign up for Invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out. Shop doorbuster deals expected to sell out from across a range of popular brands and categories by signing up for Invite-only deals to purchase products at an exclusive deal price. Invite-only deals include 60% off Blink smart home security, 50% off Sony Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar-HTX8500 2.1ch, 46% off Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer, and 55% off Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Earbuds. If selected, you will be notified during Prime Big Deal Days with instructions on how to purchase the item. Purchases must be completed prior to the end of Prime Big Deal Days. Prime members who are not selected will also be notified via email by October 11. To sign up for Invite-only deals, visit amazon.com/primebigdealdays.

Starting today, Prime members can sign up for Invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out. Shop doorbuster deals expected to sell out from across a range of popular brands and categories by signing up for Invite-only deals to purchase products at an exclusive deal price. Invite-only deals include 60% off Blink smart home security, 50% off Sony Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar-HTX8500 2.1ch, 46% off Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer, and 55% off Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Earbuds. If selected, you will be notified during Prime Big Deal Days with instructions on how to purchase the item. Purchases must be completed prior to the end of Prime Big Deal Days. Prime members who are not selected will also be notified via email by October 11. To sign up for Invite-only deals, visit amazon.com/primebigdealdays. Set up personalized deal alerts: Subscribe to receive deal-alert notifications related to recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All you have to do is visit the Prime Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon Shopping app between now and Prime Big Deal Days to create deal alerts. Once Prime Big Deal Days arrives, you will receive push notifications on available deals you’ve subscribed to.

Subscribe to receive deal-alert notifications related to recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All you have to do is visit the Prime Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon Shopping app between now and Prime Big Deal Days to create deal alerts. Once Prime Big Deal Days arrives, you will receive push notifications on available deals you’ve subscribed to. Use Alexa to track deals: Get deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items saved to a Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later. Then, ask Alexa to remind you of the deal once it’s live, or ask Alexa to make the purchase when the deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”

Get deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items saved to a Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later. Then, ask Alexa to remind you of the deal once it’s live, or ask Alexa to make the purchase when the deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.” Save the date with Alexa: Free up your calendar and have Alexa set up an event reminder for you. Be alerted at the start of Prime Big Deal Days by saying, “Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Big Deal Days.”

Explore All Delivery Options

With a Prime membership, you can rely on Amazon to make life easier with fast, free delivery on tens of millions of items and, as always, choose the delivery option that best suits your needs during Prime Big Deal Days. Same-Day Delivery is currently available to customers in more than 90 U.S. metro areas. You can also select free delivery to a nearby Amazon Locker or Counter location, or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day.

Access Prime Big Deal Days Globally

Prime Big Deal Days takes place in 19 countries around the world, kicking off on October 10 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in Japan can shop the Prime Big Deal Days event later in the month.

Explore the Benefits of Prime

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

Shop With Confidence

Customers can shop with peace of mind knowing Amazon stands behind the products sold in our stores with the A-to-z Guarantee. Amazon’s protection applies to products purchased in our stores worldwide, and in the unlikely event customers experience issues with timely delivery or the condition of their purchase, whether purchased from Amazon or one of our two million independent sellers, Amazon will make it right with a refund or replacement. Amazon is committed to a trustworthy shopping experience and backs the products offered during Prime Big Deal Days, as well as the hundreds of millions of products offered every day in our stores. Learn more at amazon.com/guarantee.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr