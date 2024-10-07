Shoot-A-Way Unveils ‘Decision Mode’ on The Gun 12K: A Breakthrough in Cognitive Basketball Training

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#basketball—Shoot-A-Way, the industry leader in basketball shooting machines, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Decision Mode on The Gun 12K. This revolutionary feature integrates mental decision-making with shooting drills, helping athletes sharpen their instincts and improve cognitive responses under pressure.





For years, The Gun has enhanced shooting performance, and now, with Decision Mode, athletes can train their minds. This new feature simulates real in-game scenarios where quick decision-making is critical to success. Decision Mode addresses a growing demand for more innovative, game-like training environments.

Decision Mode: Merging Mental and Physical Performance

At the core of Decision Mode is the ‘Read & Response’ mechanism, which challenges players to think and react in real-time. Instead of performing repetitive catch-and-shoot drills, players are prompted by the Gun 12K’s screen to make quick decisions based on flashing colors or images, mimicking the cognitive demands of real games.

“Decision Mode was developed to simulate the mental demands of actual games,” said Jarryd Nelson, Vice President of Shoot-A-Way. “It’s a complete training experience that builds mental agility, game-time decision-making, and ultimately, a higher basketball IQ.”

Study Proves the Impact of Decision Mode

A study led by Performance Psychology, a Michigan-based organization, demonstrated the effectiveness of Decision Mode. The study involved TJ Nadeau, a 6’5” freshman shooting guard at Detroit Mercy University, who trained with the Gun 12K for 1 hour, 5 days a week, over a 9-week period.

Researchers used advanced EEG brainwave monitoring to track TJ’s brain activity during his sessions. The results showed groundbreaking improvements in both cognitive and physical performance.

Study Results: Rewiring the Brain for Success

Week 1 : TJ performed traditional catch-and-shoot drills, showing mild brain activity as little mental engagement was required.

: TJ performed traditional catch-and-shoot drills, showing mild brain activity as little mental engagement was required. Week 3 : With Decision Mode fully implemented, TJ’s brain activity significantly increased, especially in the frontal lobe responsible for decision-making.

: With Decision Mode fully implemented, TJ’s brain activity significantly increased, especially in the frontal lobe responsible for decision-making. Week 6 : TJ’s brain showed coordinated activity between both hemispheres, allowing him to respond quicker and more accurately.

: TJ’s brain showed coordinated activity between both hemispheres, allowing him to respond quicker and more accurately. Week 9: By the end of the study, TJ’s brain reached full cognitive activation, and he achieved the ‘flow’ state where decisions became instinctive and shooting accuracy peaked.

Real-World Performance Gains

TJ’s mental and physical improvements translated directly to on-court performance. His shooting accuracy improved, response times quickened, and his basketball IQ increased, allowing him to anticipate plays and react confidently in game situations.

“Decision Mode is a game-changer,” said Sport Psychologist Todd Nadeau, lead researcher on the study. “It proves that mental training can enhance physical performance. Players will see improvements in cognitive speed, decision-making, and pressure performance.”

Transforming Basketball Training Globally

As The Gun 12K with Decision Mode enters gyms worldwide, it is transforming how athletes and coaches approach training. With the ability to build both mental toughness and on-court intelligence, this feature is becoming essential for players at all levels—from high school to professional teams.

About Shoot-A-Way

For over 40 years, Shoot-A-Way has been at the forefront of basketball training technology, with their USA-made shooting machines helping players achieve their highest potential.

For more information, visit www.shootaway.com or contact Jarryd Nelson at jarryd@shootaway.com or (800) 294-4654.

