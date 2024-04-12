Shokz Becomes Official Supplier of the UTMB World Series

Shokz and UTMB World Series collaborate to allow runners to connect to the outdoors and enjoy an open-ear listening experience when exploring the trails

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UTMB World Series and Shokz, the global consumer electronics brand and world’s leading pioneer in open-ear headphone technology, have today announced a partnership which will see Shokz become the Official Supplier and Official Headphones of the UTMB World Series. Harnessing a deeper connection with outdoor sports enthusiasts, the partnership with Shokz allows runners to ‘Be open to extraordinary’, giving them reassurance when it comes to safety and awareness when exploring the trails.





In a modern world where noise-canceling headphones help to block out any ambient noise, Shokz brings individuals together through their open-ear features. Due to their water-resistant, lightweight, and ergonomic products, Shokz has transcended beyond the limitations of traditional headphones and instead pushed the boundaries of technology to inspire all runners on their respective trails. Across the 42 UTMB World Series Events, Shokz provides trail runners with the opportunity of enjoying music, taking in the sounds of nature and hearing words of encouragement from friends and family, all without compromising on their awareness of the surrounding environment.

As the Official Supplier and Official Headphones of the UTMB World Series, runners will have the chance to test Shokz products on-site at some events like Dacia UTMB® Mont-Blanc, The Canyons Endurance Run by UTMB®, Val d’Aran by UTMB®, Doi Inthanon Thailand by UTMB®, allowing them to experience the benefits of the products in real-life situations.

This partnership between UTMB World Series and Shokz will also allow the brand to organize special activities, autograph sessions, plus meet-and-greets with its renowned team of athletes that include Tom Evans, Mathieu Blanchard, Blandine L’Hirondel, Adam Peterman and Shen Jiasheng.

“Being open to others and the nature surrounding you is a vision we share with Shokz. We are thrilled to welcome them as Official Supplier to inspire runners to go the extra mile,” said Frédéric Lénart, CEO, UTMB Group. “We know how much the beauty and sound of nature, as well as the cheering of supporters and friends, can push you to the finish line.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to become an Official Supplier of the UTMB World Series,” said Daisy Cong, International Marketing Director at Shokz. “It’s great to see so many people taking to trail running and we see this partnership as a perfect fit. We love that trail runners can be aware of their surroundings and still enjoy the sounds from their headphones.”

The 2024 UTMB World Series kicks off this month in North America with the Canyons Endurance Runs by UTMB from 26-27 April. The Canyons Endurance Run will welcome runners from around the world as they discover the historic town of Auburn, CA.

About UTMB® World Series

UTMB® World Series is the world’s ultimate trail-running circuit that unites the sport’s biggest stars and passionate runners through the best, leading international events in the most stunning locations. Built on a passion for the mountains with sustainability at its heart, UTMB® World Series gives all trail runners the chance to experience the UTMB® adventure across the world, with events taking place across Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It is the only place where runners can begin their quest to Dacia UTMB® Mont-Blanc, France, where the prestigious UTMB® World Series Finals will be held. Launched in May 2021 through the collaboration between the UTMB Group and The IRONMAN Group, the UTMB World Series circuit brings together many of the best international trail-running events on the planet. For more information, visit https://utmb.world/.

About UTMB Group

Since the creation of Dacia UTMB® Mont-Blanc in 2003 by a group of passionate friends, UTMB Group has been the driving force behind the development of trail running. The Dacia UTMB® Mont-Blanc is the sports pinnacle event, and every year, 10,000 runners earn their place on the start line. UTMB Group also pioneered the LiveTrail® technology, an innovative digital service that supports the management of endurance races. Revered by hundreds of thousands of athletes, UTMB® has become a global, premium, and leading brand. In May 2021, UTMB Group partnered with The IRONMAN Group to launch the UTMB® World Series, now in its second year, which brings together many of the best international events on the planet to provide exclusive access to the sport’s pinnacle event, Dacia UTMB® Mont-Blanc. The UTMB® World Series is built on the founding principles of Dacia UTMB® Mont-Blanc: surpassing oneself; fair-play; respect for people and the environment; and solidarity. Find out more at https://utmb.world/.

About Shokz

Shokz audio products deliver premium stereo sound and the safety and comfort of an open-ear design to consumers worldwide. Shokz offers their patented open-ear technology to improve situational awareness and keep users connected to their surroundings. Since 2011, Shokz has used its proprietary technologies and signature open-ear design for endurance, lifestyle, and communication audio products, priced for everyday use. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at https://shokz.com/.

