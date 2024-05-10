Shokz Announces Partnership with Olympic Gold Medalist and Three-Time IRONMAN World Champion, Jan Frodeno

Be Open with Shokz: Triathlete Legend Jan Frodeno Showcases OpenRun Pro, OpenSwim Pro and OpenFit

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shokz, known for its open-ear headphones with patented bone conduction technology, announced its partnership with Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time winner of the IRONMAN World Championship, Jan Frodeno, today. The iconic German triathlete embraces the Shokz open-ear style as his own during any outdoor or indoor activity, whether cycling, swimming, hiking and more.

“Be Open could be my life mantra, and music holds a significant place when it comes to enhancing my training sessions. Shokz offers the best audio quality while you keep your ears, eyes and mind open to what’s out there,” said Frodeno. “Honestly, I don’t leave the house without my Shokz headphones – they’re so comfortable you forget you’re wearing them and perfect for any type of activity.”

Frodeno is an Olympic gold medalist, three-time IRONMAN World Champion and world record holder for his long-distance triathlon. He also triumphed twice at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, in 2015 and 2018. His distinguished career in triathlons spans over two decades and he retired from the sport as one of its greatest legends.

“It is a fulfilling and satisfying feeling for our team to see some of the highest caliber athletes on the planet choose to train and Be Open with our headphones,” said Vincent Xiong, Chief Executive Officer at Shokz. “The comfortable, open-ear style is the winning formula for legends like Jan and those that want to train while hearing their music and the world around them.”

As Frodeno takes on his newest challenges as a former professional triathlete, Shokz will continue to support him with the latest open-ear headphone technology.

About Shokz

Shokz audio products deliver premium stereo sound and the safety and comfort of an open-ear design to consumers worldwide. Shokz offers their patented open-ear technology to improve situational awareness and keep users connected to their surroundings. Since 2011, Shokz has used its proprietary technologies and signature open-ear design for endurance, lifestyle, and communication audio products, priced for everyday use. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at www.shokz.com.

Contacts

Jayme Schwartz



(908) 692-2254



jayme@shokz.com